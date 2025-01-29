Minister Senzo Mchunu: SAPS National Police Day

Let me acknowledge the:

Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo, (in absentia)

MECs present,

National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola,

Directors-General present,

National Head of the DPCI, Lt General/ Dr/ Adv Godfrey Lebeya,

Heads of entities,

All Metro police chiefs present,

All Deputy National Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners & Provincial Commissioners present,

President of POPCRU, Mr Ngwenya,

President of SAPU, Mr Thabo Matsose,

Men and Women in blue – members of the South African Police Service,

Members of the media,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning.

It is a profound honour to stand before you today on this significant occasion as we commemorate the 20th National Police Day and celebrate 30 years of policing in our democracy. This day, which is as a result of a Cabinet decision taken back in 2005, is not just a moment of recognition, but also a testament to the sacrifices, courage, and unwavering dedication of the men and women of the South African Police Service. Today, we pause to reflect on your invaluable contributions, to honour your service, and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting and strengthening our police service.

Thirty years ago, we embarked on a journey of transformation, a journey towards a democratic South Africa where policing would be a service for the people, by the people. We transitioned from a past marked by division to a future founded on unity, justice, and human rights. Through this transformation, the SAPS has played a critical role in strengthening democracy, protecting our citizens, and ensuring that every South African can live in safety and dignity. You are the shield between law-abiding citizens and those who wish to inflict harm upon them. You are the first line of defence in our fight against crime, corruption, and lawlessness.

We gather here at Kings Park Athletic Stadium, not only as officials and law enforcement personnel but as a unified force standing against crime and injustice. As officers of the law, you bear the immense responsibility of ensuring peace, maintaining order, and bringing justice to those who seek to undermine our nation’s security. Every day, you put your lives on the line, facing unimaginable dangers to safeguard our communities. You leave your families to serve the greater family that is our beloved country. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. On behalf of the government of the Republic of South Africa and the people you so diligently protect, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you. We honour your bravery. We respect your resilience. And we salute your dedication.

Crime remains one of the greatest challenges facing our nation. But let it be clear: the South African Police Service stands resolute in the fight against crime. We will not falter in our duty to dismantle criminal networks, to root out corruption, and to restore public confidence in law enforcement. We recognise that policing is not just about enforcement; it is about service. It is about building trust between officers and communities, ensuring that every citizen—regardless of where they live—feels safe, protected, and heard. Let me assure you that our government is steadfast in its commitment to providing you with the necessary resources, training, and support to enable you to execute your duties effectively.

As we celebrate this National Police Day under the theme "Celebrating 30 Years of Policing in Democracy", let us remember that the trust of the people in the SAPS is our greatest weapon. Our strength lies in the bonds we forge with our communities. The more we work together, the stronger we become in our mission to eradicate crime. A police service that commands the trust of the people is a police service that can truly make a difference.

The parade today is a symbol of the discipline, strength, and capabilities of the SAPS. It is a reminder to the people of South Africa that their police service is committed to excellence. But our efforts must go beyond today. We must continuously invest in training, technology, and community partnerships to enhance our effectiveness. A police service that adapts, innovates, and works hand in hand with the people is a police service that can truly serve and protect.

As we celebrate National Police Day, let us also remember our fallen heroes—officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we will continue to honour their legacy by upholding the principles of justice, accountability, and public service.

May this day inspire you to rededicate yourselves to the cause of safety and security for all South Africans. May it remind you that you are not alone in this fight – the government, the people, and the nation stand behind you.

To every member of the SAPS present here and across the country: we thank you. We see your dedication, your resilience, and your commitment to making South Africa a safer place. Know that your work matters, your sacrifices are recognized, and your nation stands with you.

May you continue to serve with pride, honour, and dedication.

Thank you.

Long live the South African Police Service! Long live!