Pet Wearable Market to Reach USD 14.85 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 14.9% CAGR from 2025 to 2034

Pet Wearable Market

The surge in pet possession and notable funding in pet tracing technologies is driving the market demand.

These wearables also observe pet health by tracing their heart rate, sleep impressions, and calories burned.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘵 𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟗%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑.𝟏𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟒.𝟖𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:As the human wearable market commences to come of age, a number of engrossment and advancements are taking place in pet wearables extent. A growing aggregate of pet owners becoming more technologically sharp has powered commodity inventions that conventionally were restricted to GPS tracking.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:While location tracking persists to be the biggest piece of the pie, other solutions, such as health observing gadgets, have been gaining traction. Growing consciousness about pets' mental and physical well-being is pushing the pet wearable market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐬: Growing disbursement on pets and animals, worries over pet obesity, and the growing approval of pet insurance are pushing the market forward. The congruence of Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets that reinforce the conveyance of real-time data regarding pet wellbeing to pet owners and veterinarians is boosting the demand for pet wearable market growth.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The pet humanization trend, which includes handling pets as a family group and soliciting human situations and dietary motifs, has caused an escalated demand for progressive devices among pet owners.𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The affiliation of progressive technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT powers market development. By influencing AI and IoT technologies, standard pet wearable commodities can be enhanced to offer smart potential for surveying and translating pet health details.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• Datamars• Felcana• FitBark Service• Avid Identification Systems, Inc.• Barking Labs• LATSEN• Link My Pet• Garmin Ltd.• GoPro Inc.• Loc8tor Ltd.• PetPace• PetTech.co.uk.Ltd.• Mars, Incorporated• PETFON• Tractive𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The pet wearable market segmentation is based on product, technology, animal type, application, and region.• By product analysis, the smart collars segment held the largest market share. This is due to them being lined wirelessly to the pet owner's smartphone, permitting them to observe the pet's well-being, health, training, and food bearing.• By technology analysis, the RFID segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to preciseness and reliability being the leading factors of the RFID technologies.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the pet wearable market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of a growing trend of pet acquisition, escalated worries connected to feedstock well-being, and surging per capita disbursement of pet owners.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing cases of detrimental conditions in pets fuel the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the pet wearable market?The market size was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 14.85 billion by 2034.Which region held the largest pet wearable market share in 2024?North America accounted for the largest region-wise market share in 2024.Which segment by product held the largest share of the market revenue in 2024?The smart collar segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒.𝟖𝟓 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟗%𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Software-Defined Data Center Market:Progressive Web Apps Market:Cloud Services Brokerage Market:5G NTN Market:Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.