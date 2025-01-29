Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi: DPSA Long Service Awards

Programme Director,

Deputy Minister, Hon Pinky Kekana

Esteemed Colleagues, and our Honoured Recipients,

Good morning

Here before you, stand someone who has been entrusted with the privilege of serving as Minister of this department for less than a year - and in that period I must say, I have been inspired by the wealth of talent, commitment, and professionalism displayed by all of you gathered here - that defines the Department of Public Service and Administration. In this short space of time, I have also been privileged to observe remarkable individuals whose contributions to this department and to the people of South Africa have been truly worthy of the recognition bestowed upon them today.

Colleagues, your unwavering dedication is a true reflection of the values that we hold dear in the public service. And with that, I can confidently say, it is with great pride and humility that this morning, we acknowledge your contributions, your loyalty, and the years of tireless service to the Department of Public Service and Administration and by extension, our nation. The Long Service Recognition Programme that we are gathered under - is an initiative that allows us to express gratitude and applaud colleagues who have rendered continuous service to the public service for up to four decades.

I must also emphasize that it is not just about celebrating the passage of time but about honouring the integrity, acknowledging the dedication, perseverance, resilience, and professionalism with which you have carried out your duties over these years. It does not matter whether you have been with the department for a month, a year or whether you have served for decades - but what stands out is your unwavering commitment as an individual - that has been the foundation upon which this department has stood.

Colleagues, your dedication is not only the cornerstone of an effective and ethical public service, but it also reflects our strength and resilience. By continuously serving with distinction, you have shown that government can indeed make a profound and positive difference in the lives of its people. Whether it is through policy implementation, administrative support, or frontline service delivery, each of you has played a vital role in advancing the mandate of this department.

It is your daily contributions and commitment that have ensured that government services reach the farthest corners of our nation, while embodying the spirit of Batho Pele - putting people first. You have been the steady hands guiding our mission, the silent champions of service delivery, and the custodians of institutional memory that sustains and strengthens our public service. As I reflected on excellence during my time here in the department, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of your work. What I have noted is that most of you here are not only dedicated public servants, but you are the heart of this department.

Your actions resonate far beyond the walls of the DPSA, touching the lives of countless South Africans who rely on an ethical and effective public service. It is very comforting to note most of your dedication aligns seamlessly with the principles of Batho Pele, which call us to deliver services with accountability, integrity, and compassion.

Through such actions, you have shown that public service is truly not just a job, but it is a highest calling that requires passion and purpose. While today is about recognising and celebrating your long service, it is also an opportunity to look to the future.

For the challenges facing our nation require a public service that is adaptable, innovative, and united in its purpose. I encourage you to continue being the custodians of our institutional memory and to inspire others to follow in your footsteps. In doing so, we will be ensuring that your experience and wisdom remains invaluable as we navigate this path to the future together. May you continue to inspire others with your work ethics, may you mentor the next generation of public servants, and remain steadfast in your commitment to the principles that speaks to our democracy.

On behalf of the Department of Public Service and Administration, I therefore extend my heartfelt congratulations and deepest gratitude to each of you being honoured today. Your years of service are a testament to your character, to your dedication, and love for our beloved country. Your commitment and services over the years has truly proven to be an act of patriotism.

Colleagues, We all know that our country has been through a lot. In the face of immense challenges of discrimination and oppression up to the triumph of our democratic transition - you stood firm, making sure that our fellow citizens received their essential services no matter how constrained the circumstances were.

As we continue to navigate the challenges within our democracy such as unemployment, corruption, and other societal disruptions, you remained steadfast. It is your resilience and dedication that exemplified the very essence of what it means to be a civil servant - which is integrity, commitment, and honesty. Again, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a time of unprecedented global crisis, you could have chosen to leave government service for other opportunities. Instead, you stayed because for you, serving your fellow citizens is not just a job but a profound calling, and a duty to the nation you so deeply cherish.

For this, we celebrate the exceptional milestones of one (1) colleague who has served an extraordinary 40 years, four (4) who have dedicated 30 years of service, 14 who have reached the 20-year mark, and 23 who proudly celebrate 10 years with the DPSA. These are remarkable achievements that deserve our highest recognition. As you receive your certificates and other tokens of recognition and appreciation, know that your service has not gone unnoticed. It has been a beacon of hope and a testament to the potential of a committed and ethical public service.

As some of you approach retirement, remember that the ultimate legacy of your hard work and dedication lies in ensuring that the next generation carries forward the torch of your excellence. By imparting your knowledge, discipline, ethics and dedication to the fresh minds entering public service - you will also be ensuring that the sweat and blood you have poured into this work in all these years does not go in vain. And how will this legacy be achieved, you may ask.

This can be achieved by mentoring and inspiring the next generation, by instilling in them the values that have set benchmarks in our policies and practices through your servant leadership - because you have been the core of public service in a true sense. May this recognition serve as a reminder of how deeply your contributions are valued - not only by this department but by the people of South Africa, our fellow citizens.

Together, let us continue building a capable, professional, and ethical public service that works for the people and that embodies the true spirit of Batho Pele. Thank you, and congratulations once again. Ngiyabonga.

