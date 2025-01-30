Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele addresses 365 Days of No Violence Men’s Dialogue, 31 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele together with the Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi will address the 365 Days Against Gender-Based Violence Men’s Dialogue in Gauteng Province, Sedibeng, Emfuleni Local Municipality on Friday, 31 January 2025.

The 365 Days Campaign aims to extend the efforts to eliminate gender-based violence beyond the 16 Days of Activism. The 16 Days seeks to enhance awareness of violence against women and children, promote human rights, and advocate for the eradication of gender-based violence.

DCDT initiatives for the 365 Days Campaign and the 16 Days of Activism are designed to enhance understanding of the potential of technology in the prevention and response to gender-based violence (GBV), to strengthen the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF by all social partners, and to expand on the call to action for men as partners and boys to stand against the rape and sexual abuse of women and children.

As such, the Deputy Minister, Gauteng Premier and other stakeholders such as NPO’s, Siyafunda CTC and NEMISA will gather with the men of Sedibeng to engage and seek solutions to the GBVF pandemic.

Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:

Date: 31 January 2025 (Friday)

Venue: Sol Tsotetsi Hall, Sebokeng, Emfuleni Local Municipality, Sedibeng

Time: 11:00am-16H00

