Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe undertakes state of readiness visit to Free State Institutions, 31 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will on Friday, January 31, 2025, visit the Goldfields TVET College and the Central University of Technology (CUT), both of which are in Welkom.

The visits form part of the Department of Higher Education and Training oversight and monitoring. The tour is aimed at checking the state of readiness of higher education institutions ahead of the 2025 academic year.

The Deputy Minister will be accompanied by key senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and Training and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Deputy Minister Dr Gondwe is expected to be at the Goldfields TVET College from 09h00 until 13h00. Dr Gondwe will then proceed to CUT where the programme is expected to start at 14h00.

The Deputy Minister will be available for media interviews after each visit and for in-studio interviews by prior arrangement.

