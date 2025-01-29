Paying respects at Delhi War Cemetery

Release date: 29/01/25

Veterans’ Affairs Minister Joe Szakacs has paid his respects to those buried and commemorated at the Delhi War Cemetery while in India on a trade mission.

Indian forces contributed significantly to the war effort during both world wars, with the first units arriving on the Western Front in October 1914.

Delhi War Cemetery was established in 1951, with 1,022 Commonwealth casualties of World War II buried or commemorated at the site, together with a number of war graves of other nationalities.

Minister Szakacs, who is leading a delegation to India and the UAE, visited the cemetery on Wednesday where he laid a wreath and paid his respects.

The deepening of cultural ties and the development of person-to-person relationships is key to the success of the mission.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, with special commemorations planned around the world, and in South Australia.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

As Commonwealth countries, India and Australia share deep cultural and political ties, with both Australian and Indian forces playing critical roles in the Allied efforts of both world wars.

Today I paid my respects to those who lost their lives during past conflicts and are buried or otherwise commemorated at the Delhi War Cemetery.

This year we will recognise the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and honour the tens of thousands of Australians who died defending our country.

Lest we forget.