Çelebi Aviation Extends Its Leadership at Budapest Airport with Record-Breaking Passenger and Cargo Handling Volumes

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Çelebi Aviation Extends Its Leadership at Budapest Airport with Record-Breaking Passenger and Cargo Handling VolumesBuilding on over 65 years of global expertise, Çelebi Aviation, the leader in aviation services, has achieved exceptional milestones at Budapest Airport, redefining industry standards in cargo and passenger services through strategic investments and record-breaking growth.With more than 65 years of ground handling experience on three continents, in six countries and at 70 stations across the world, Çelebi Aviation continues to improve its operations. In February 2024, Çelebi Aviation Hungary took a transformative step by taking over a dedicated 3,500 sqm expansion area for further growth of its warehouse operations in Cargo City. This was complemented by a 2,000 sqm expansion of its non-covered manipulation area, significantly enhancing the capacity to manage peak freighter operations, preventing backlogs and ensuring seamless cargo flow.Over the past two years, Çelebi Aviation has increased its workforce by more than 200 employees, reinforcing its ability to handle dynamic capacity increases. This expansion enabled the company to achieve a groundbreaking 85.7% year-on-year growth in cargo handling volumes and a 15.9% increase in the number of flights served — marking historic peaks in the company's operations at Budapest Airport and underscore Çelebi Aviation’s operational excellence. E-commerce, a particularly robust segment, has driven this growth, supported by optimized import procedures tailored to the sector's unique demands.Enhancing Passenger Experience with Platinum ServicesÇelebi Aviation Hungary's commitment to excellent passenger services is evident in its comprehensive offerings, including general aviation terminal management, ticketing, check-in, and meet-and-greet services. A key milestone was reached in November 2024 with the completion of a comprehensive lounge renovation. The newly designed space combines modern aesthetics with enhanced amenities, reflecting Çelebi Aviation's dedication to passenger comfort.With over 1,000 employees in Budapest, Çelebi Aviation has effectively managed record-breaking passenger volumes, ensuring smooth operations while maintaining high service standards. The upgraded lounge facilities cater to the increasing demand, providing a premium experience that aligns with Budapest Airport’s growing traffic.Technological Innovation Drives GrowthTechnological innovation remains a cornerstone of Çelebi Aviation's operations. The implementation of Cargocel, its proprietary warehouse management system, alongside IKARUS, a continuously maintained and developed ground handling service recording system supporting invoicing operations, has significantly enhanced efficiency, enabling real-time tracking, streamlined documentation processes and reduced cargo processing times significantly.A Legacy of Excellence in Ground HandlingAs the primary ground handler at Budapest Airport, Çelebi Aviation provides end-to-end services for both full-service carriers and low-cost airlines, alongside robust cargo operations. With nearly two decades of experience in the region, Çelebi Aviation combines deep local expertise with international standards, cementing its position as a trusted partner in the aviation industry.Poised for continued growth, Çelebi Aviation is shaping the future of aviation services through unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric excellence.About Çelebi Aviation:Founded in 1958, Çelebi Aviation is a global leader in aviation services, offering comprehensive ground handling, cargo, and warehouse management. Operating at 70 stations worldwide, Çelebi Aviation is committed to delivering top-tier service quality and innovative solutions.Çelebi Aviation’s services include passenger handling, ramp services, load control, flight operations, and aircraft cleaning. The company invests continuously in advanced technology and rigorous training, adhering to international safety and quality standards.With a presence in several countries, including Türkiye, India, Hungary, Germany, Tanzania and Indonesia, Çelebi Aviation employs over 15,000 people and provides services to more than 300 airline customers.Driven by values of integrity, customer focus, teamwork, and innovation, Çelebi Aviation aims to exceed customer expectations and enhance the efficiency and safety of the aviation industry.For more information, visit www.celebiaviation.com

