Tate to Work with ARTiSTORY to Provide Global Licensing Programs for Consumer Brands and the Hospitality Sector

Tate Modern, Building Exterior

Tate works with ARTiSTORY to bring its art collections to life, offering licensing programs to consumer brands and the hospitality sector.

UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARTiSTORY, a leading innovator in art-inspired merchandise and experiences, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Tate, including Tate Modern, Tate Britain, Tate St Ives, and Tate Liverpool. This collaboration opens the door for ARTiSTORY’s licensees to access a wealth of artworks from Tate’s collections.

It also enables brands to create unique limited-edition collections, diverse merchandise, and immersive location-based experiences.

The effort marks a significant milestone in ARTiSTORY’s mission to celebrate and democratize art by making it accessible and engaging for audiences worldwide. By leveraging Tate’s rich heritage and iconic artworks, ARTiSTORY aims to inspire creativity and foster a deeper appreciation for art through thoughtfully designed products and experiences.

“Working with Tate is a dream come true for ARTiSTORY,” said Daniel Yizan He, ARTiSTORY’s Founder and CEO. “This collaboration allows us to blend the worlds of art and commerce in a way that honors the integrity of the artworks while offering a global audience new ways to experience art in their daily lives. We are excited to bring these incredible pieces to life for various brands.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with ARTiSTORY to reach new audiences and provide fresh perspectives on our collections,” said Rosey Blackmore, Brand Licensing and Merchandise Director at Tate. “This collaboration not only expands the accessibility of our artworks but also enriches the cultural landscape by creating meaningful experiences that resonate with art lovers and newcomers alike.”

How consumer brands and the hospitality sector can participate:

The collaboration will provide a way for consumer brands to create a range of products, including fashion, home décor, stationery, and gift items, which reflect the essence of Tate’s collection. ARTiSTORY’s licensees can also develop location-based experiences like unique dining experiences, themed guest rooms and hotel suites, and immersive travel destinations. Licensing collaborations like these allow visitors to explore the stories behind the artworks in an interactive and immersive manner, enhancing their connection to art and history.

With this wide range of possibilities, ARTiSTORY invites brands on a licensing collaboration with Tate. For more information about ARTiSTORY’s licensing programs for Tate’s archives, visit our website.

About ARTiSTORY:

ARTiSTORY is dedicated to transforming the way art is experienced and appreciated. By collaborating with cultural institutions and artists, ARTiSTORY creates high-quality, art-inspired merchandise and immersive experiences that celebrate creativity and cultural heritage.

About Tate:

Tate is a network of four art museums in the UK—Tate Modern, Tate Britain, Tate St Ives, and Tate Liverpool—dedicated to promoting the understanding and enjoyment of British and international modern and contemporary art.

