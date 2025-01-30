The Future of Procurement: Atamis Welcomes Travis Crouch as Director of Client Experience and Commits to Client Service

Phil Musgrave, Atamis CEO & Travis Crouch, Atamis Director of Client Experience Travis Crouch, Atamis Director of Client Experience Atamis Logo

CARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For any B2B company, a key priority is service excellence. Treating existing clients as partners and investing in their needs is pivotal to those competing in the Saas space. This is a mission Atamis is taking seriously in 2025.Atamis is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Crouch to the newly created role of Director of Client Experience. Travis joins Atamis after a successful tenure as Head of Commercial Systems and Intelligence at the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC), where he was also an Atamis client and system user. His appointment marks a significant step in Atamis' commitment to enhancing client satisfaction and delivering exceptional service.Phil Musgrave, CEO of Atamis, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment:“We are delighted to welcome Travis onboard. His unique experience as a former client brings invaluable insights into our organisation from a user perspective. Travis not only understands our systems and services, but he also shares our vision of delivering outstanding client experiences. This understanding will allow him to make an immediate positive impact."Phil continued, "Travis comes to us with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors , which will be crucial as we continue to expand into various industries and deepen our focus on client experience. Our goal is not just client satisfaction; we aim to delight our clients at every touchpoint, from planning and implementation through to ongoing usage."Travis Crouch's career includes notable roles at NHS Digital and DEFRA, along with significant private sector experience from his time at Aviva, where he spent almost ten years in various positions, including Procurement Technology and Data Lead. His broad expertise will offer valuable insights into Atamis' target markets and support the company's growth strategy.Atamis has strong ties with both the public and private sectors; over the past 15 years, the Cardiff-based company has acquired high profile clients such as the Cabinet Office, Department of Health & Social Care, Admiral Group, Principality Building Society and the Financial Conduct Authority. Travis’ appointment reinstates Atamis’ commitment to prioritising clients’ needs and sticking around for the growth journey with software solutions that scale with an organisation.CEO Phil Musgrave added, "I’m confident that bringing Travis into our leadership team will enable us to enhance client satisfaction, streamline our processes and safeguard client retention rates, taking our business to the next level."Commenting on his new role, Travis Crouch said, “I am thrilled to join Atamis in this exciting new role. Having been a client, I have first-hand experience of the value Atamis brings to organisations. I look forward to working with the team to further enhance our client experience, ensuring that every client feels supported and valued throughout their journey with us."Travis' appointment underscores Atamis' dedication to evolving its services and maintaining its reputation for excellence in client relations. His unique perspective and extensive experience will undoubtedly be assets as the company continues to grow and innovate.Travis - when asked about his approach to his new position commented, “Procurement people know that the day job is about more than cost reduction. It's all about value; how do you drive value through your function? And it's no different for software providers. Our missions must be aligned: we must design software that acts as the catalyst for the value our clients uncover. When they achieve their ESG goals, spot that compliance issue or identify a savings opportunity - that's a job well done for us.”Atamis is a leading provider of end-to-end source-to-contract procurement software, empowering procurement teams and their wider organisations to achieve greater transparency, efficiency and control over their procurement processes. Trusted by public and private sector clients across the UK, Atamis delivers innovative solutions that streamline supplier relationship management , enhance compliance and drive value for money. With a focus on user-friendly technology and robust data insights, Atamis helps procurement teams make informed decisions and achieve their strategic objectives. For more information, visit Atamis' website today.

