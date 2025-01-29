Nutricosmetics Market to Reach $19.4 Bn by 2033 Expanding at an 8.5% CAGR 2023 Amid Rising Demand for Beauty Supplements
Nutricosmetics refers to a category of products that combine nutrition and cosmetics, focusing on enhancing skin, hair, and overall beauty from within through dietary supplements. These products contain bioactive ingredients such as collagen, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote skin hydration, anti-aging, and hair growth. Nutricosmetics work by nourishing the body internally to achieve external beauty benefits, making them a popular choice in the health and wellness industry.
The Nutricosmetics Market includes the global production, distribution, and sale of beauty-enhancing supplements and functional foods. This market has gained traction due to growing consumer awareness of holistic beauty solutions that combine nutrition with skincare. Nutricosmetics are available in various forms, including capsules, powders, and drinks, and are widely used for anti-aging, skin brightening, hair strengthening, and overall wellness.
The nutricosmetics market is expanding due to increasing consumer preference for natural and functional beauty solutions. Rising awareness about the connection between diet and skin health, along with advancements in nutraceutical research, has accelerated market growth. Additionally, the growing influence of social media and beauty influencers promoting wellness-based skincare is fueling demand.
The demand for nutricosmetics is driven by the rising global interest in non-invasive beauty solutions and the increasing adoption of anti-aging and skin-rejuvenation products. The aging population, combined with younger consumers looking for preventive skincare solutions, has created a consistent demand for beauty-from-within supplements. The trend towards clean-label, organic, and plant-based nutricosmetics further enhances market growth.
Opportunities in the nutricosmetics market include expanding product offerings into personalized nutrition, leveraging AI-based recommendations, and integrating probiotics and adaptogens for enhanced beauty benefits. Emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offer significant growth potential due to rising disposable incomes and increased interest in holistic wellness.
Key drivers of the nutricosmetics market include advancements in biotechnology and functional food science, increasing disposable incomes, and growing consumer demand for sustainable beauty solutions. Regulatory support for dietary supplements and rising investments in research and development further contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, the shift toward preventive healthcare and the rising influence of digital marketing continue to propel the nutricosmetics industry forward.
Key Takeaways
• Market Size is Expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2023 to USD 19.4 billion by 2033, at an 8.5% CAGR.
• Skin care products captured over 55.4% market share in 2023, driven by demand for anti-aging and moisturizing benefits.
• Powders and liquids held a 38.4% market share in 2023, favored for versatility and ease of integration into routines.
• Carotenoids dominated with a 41.2% market share in 2023, valued for their antioxidant properties and skin health benefits.
• APAC leads with 44.8% global share, valued at USD 3.85 billion, driven by rising incomes and urbanization.
Objectives of Report:
- Studying the size of the Nutricosmetics market based on the value and volume.
- Directly estimate the market shares and other important factors of the Nutricosmetics industry.
- Analyzing the key dynamics of the Nutricosmetics business.
- Discovering the important trends of the Nutricosmetics industry on the basis of revenue, production, and sales.
- Focus on the business value, product manufacturing, growth operator, and forecast trend.
- Studying the performance and growth of different regions and countries in the Nutricosmetics industry.
- Evaluate the market size and share of all segments, and regions of the industry.
Furthermore, the report includes the Nutricosmetics market segment types. The product type and the operation parts are considerably explained with the help of time-wise numerical and growth rates. The data is represented in tabular and pictorial formats thus enabling a clear understanding of the business layout. Regional analysis includes data for regions such as
Region of the Nutricosmetics market:
➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)
➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)
➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)
➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)
➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)
Nutricosmetics Market classification:
Key Market Segments
By Product
• Skin Care
• Hair Care
• Nail Care
• Sun Care
• Anti-Aging
• Radiance & Glow
• Anti-acne/pimple
• Hair & Nail Care
• Weight Management
• Multi-Functional
• Others
By Form
• Powders & Liquid
• Tablets/Capsules
• Beauty Beverages/ Drinks
• Supplements
• Others
By Ingredient
• Carotenoids
• Vitamins
• Omega-3 Fatty Acids
• Others
By Distribution
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Drug Stores/Pharmacies
• Specialist Stores
• Online
• Others
By Companies:
• Pfizer Inc.
• Bayer AG ADR
• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
• Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
• Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.
• Shiseido Co. Ltd.
• Koninklijke DSM NV
• Beiersdorf AG
• Lonza Group Ltd.
• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
• Amway Corporation
• Grupo Cantabria Labs
• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
• Blackmores Ltd
• GNC Holdings Inc
• Kora organics
How the Nutricosmetics Market Report will prove useful:
1. The data provided will help to analyze the future prospects of the Nutricosmetics business.
2. Segment analysis will help in identifying the untapped opportunities of the Nutricosmetics industry.
3. It will help in relating the current trends that are ruling the request and how technological advancements will prove useful for further developments.
Strategic Initiatives
— Product Portfolio Expansion: Companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced formulations that meet regulatory and consumer demands.
— Geographic Expansion: Focus on high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to capitalize on industrialization trends.
— Sustainability Initiatives: Efforts to align with global sustainability goals and minimize environmental
