At The Top, Burj Khalifa Joins Emaar Entertainment’s Growing Network of Certified Autism Centers™

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Top, Burj Khalifa proudly joins seven other Emaar properties as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn the CAC designation, organizations must demonstrate a strong commitment to creating a more welcoming and enjoyable experience for autistic individuals, those with sensory sensitivities, and their families by completing an autism-specific training and certification process. This achievement underscores the group’s commitment to providing inclusive and accessible entertainment services across the city of Dubai.

“At the Top, Burj Khalifa is incredibly proud to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™, reflecting our commitment to accessibility and inclusivity,” an Emaar Entertainment spokesperson shared. “This designation highlights our dedication to creating a welcoming and supportive experience for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their visit to this iconic destination.”

To achieve the certification, at least 80% of the guest-facing staff at At the Top, Burj Khalifa underwent specialized autism and sensory awareness training. This training equips staff with the knowledge and skills to effectively communicate, welcome, and support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, as well as those with other neurodivergences. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review of the location, resulting in a comprehensive report and tailored recommendations to ensure a more welcoming and enjoyable experience for autistic guests and their families. As part of this process, IBCCES also created sensory guides—tools designed to help guests gauge sensory input across the five senses–for the location.

At The Top, Burj Khalifa is designed to provide an inclusive experience for all visitors, including individuals who use wheelchairs, with accessible parking and entry. Additionally, all staff are trained and certified to provide exceptional support for autistic guests, ensuring an inclusive and welcoming experience for all visitors.

Not only does At the Top join seven other Emaar Entertainment properties across the city, but it also plays a key role in Dubai's bid to become the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere driven by the Department of Economy and Tourism. The CAD designation is reserved for communities that offer a wide range of trained and certified accommodations, recreation, and entertainment options for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"We are incredibly proud of our ongoing partnership with Emaar Entertainment in promoting inclusivity and accessibility across Dubai," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "At the Top, Burj Khalifa, as part of the growing number of Certified Autism Centers™ in the city, is a significant milestone in our accessibility mission in Dubai. Emaar Entertainment's dedication to this cause was first demonstrated with the certification of six of its locations, and with the recent addition of Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall and At the Top, Burj Khalifa this year, we are thrilled to see even more destinations offering inclusive experiences.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. More families and individuals are seeking out attractions that have completed a certification program through an accredited source. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts, autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders –IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About At the Top, Burj Khalifa

Take one of the world’s fastest double decker elevators to Level 124 and above of the iconic Burj Khalifa and step out onto the public observation decks overlooking the city of Dubai. Marvel at the stunning views and take a closer look at Dubai’s iconic landmarks, be captivated by the 360-degree views set 452 meters from the ground, and discover breathtaking views like never before.

Legal Disclaimer:

