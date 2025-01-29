Lingerie Market to Grow at 7.1% CAGR, Projected to Reach USD 77.4 Billion by 2033
Lingerie Market size is expected to be worth around USD 77.4 Bn by 2033, from USD 39.0 Bn in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
In 2023, APAC dominated with 35.0% market share and USD 13.65 billion, highlighting robust regional demand.
According to the report by Market.us, the Global Lingerie Market is projected to reach USD 77.4 billion by 2033, up from USD 39.0 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.
Lingerie encompasses a variety of intimate apparel for women, including bras, panties, shapewear, and sleepwear, which are designed for both comfort and style. The market growth is driven by evolving consumer preferences towards comfort, inclusivity, and sustainability. As a part of the larger apparel industry, the lingerie segment has seen substantial advancements, particularly in design innovation and material technology, contributing to increased product demand across various regions.
The market is also fueled by the rising influence of e-commerce platforms and social media, which make lingerie more accessible to a global audience. Asia Pacific currently dominates the global market, representing a large and expanding consumer base with increasing disposable incomes. In addition to comfort, trends such as body positivity and inclusivity are reshaping consumer expectations, leading to greater demand for diverse sizing and sustainable options.
Market leaders such as Victoria’s Secret and emerging brands like Zivame are capitalizing on these shifts, driving innovation and new growth opportunities. However, competition remains fierce, and brands are striving to differentiate themselves through customization, advanced materials, and sustainability efforts.
Key Takeaways
- The global lingerie market is expected to grow from USD 39.0 billion in 2023 to USD 77.4 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.1%.
- In 2023, briefs dominated the type segment with 52.3%, due to comfort and preference.
- Multi-brand stores held the largest share of 62.0% in the distribution channel segment in 2023.
- The online channel is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7%, driven by digital retail expansion.
- Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for 35.0% of the global market share in 2023, amounting to USD 13.65 billion.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific (APAC) leads the global lingerie market, accounting for 35.0% of the market share, valued at USD 13.65 billion in 2023. The region's dominance is attributed to its large population, rising disposable incomes, and shifting fashion trends that prioritize comfort and body inclusivity. Additionally, the APAC region benefits from a strong manufacturing base, which enables cost-effective production and distribution. The growing use of e-commerce platforms in countries like China and India has further expanded market access, while urbanization and changing lifestyles continue to boost demand for lingerie products across different categories.
Report Segmentation
By Type:
The lingerie market is segmented into brassieres, knickers & briefs, shapewear, and others. The brassiere segment dominates the market, accounting for 52.3% of the total market share in 2023. This segment’s growth is driven by design innovations, the rising popularity of sports bras, and increasing consumer demand for comfort without compromising on aesthetics. Shapewear, another growing segment, appeals to consumers seeking body-contouring solutions for a sculpted appearance. The knickers & briefs segment remains a staple due to their focus on comfort and versatility.
By Distribution Channel:
Multi-brand stores dominate the lingerie distribution landscape, with a 62.0% market share in 2023. These stores offer consumers a broad range of brands and products, enhancing their shopping experience with a variety of options. The online channel, projected to grow at a rate of 6.7%, benefits from the increasing adoption of digital shopping habits. Consumers are drawn to the convenience, wider selection, and personalized experiences that online platforms offer. Specialty stores, though smaller in share, continue to cater to niche segments, offering specialized lingerie such as bridal or plus-size options.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Brassiere
- Knickers
- Shapewear
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- Multi-Brand Stores
- Online Channel
Driving Factors
The lingerie market is experiencing significant growth, driven by changing consumer preferences towards comfort, inclusivity, and diverse styles. Increasing awareness of body positivity and the demand for a wide range of sizes and designs have broadened the market's appeal. Technological advancements in fabric and design, such as the use of sustainable and innovative materials, are also contributing to growth. The rise of e-commerce has made lingerie more accessible, allowing brands to reach a broader audience with personalized shopping experiences. Additionally, social media influencers and celebrity endorsements have driven the popularity of premium and luxury lingerie brands.
Restraining Factors
The lingerie market faces challenges such as price sensitivity among consumers, especially in developing regions, which may limit the accessibility of premium brands. Additionally, the seasonal nature of lingerie sales and changing consumer preferences can cause fluctuations in demand. Environmental concerns regarding the production and disposal of synthetic fabrics are also becoming a significant issue. With growing awareness around sustainability, consumers are increasingly looking for brands that adopt eco-friendly production practices, creating pressure on manufacturers to adjust their supply chains. Moreover, the market is also hindered by the growing competition from alternative undergarments, such as shapewear and athleisure.
Trending Factors
A prominent trend in the lingerie market is the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Consumers are increasingly seeking lingerie made from organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled materials, influenced by a broader shift toward ethical consumption. Furthermore, there is a growing trend toward customization and personalized lingerie, where consumers can choose designs, sizes, and colors that best suit their individual needs. The rise of inclusive brands catering to all body types has gained momentum, challenging traditional beauty standards. Additionally, the integration of smart technology, such as temperature-regulating fabrics and self-adjusting bras, is emerging as a key trend.
Investment Opportunities
The lingerie market presents numerous investment opportunities, particularly in the areas of sustainable product development, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer business models. Companies focusing on eco-friendly materials, ethical manufacturing processes, and inclusive sizing are likely to attract consumer loyalty and investment. The growing interest in athleisure and loungewear also presents an opportunity for brands to expand their product lines into this segment. Additionally, investments in digital technology for virtual try-ons, augmented reality shopping, and personalized online experiences can improve customer engagement and drive sales. Emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, offer significant growth prospects for international lingerie brands.
Market Companies
The global lingerie market is highly competitive, with prominent players like Jockey International Inc., Zivame, Victoria’s Secret, Hanesbrands Inc., Gap Inc., Hunkemoller, Triumph International Ltd., Calvin Klein, and Fashion Nova Inc. leading the market. These companies are known for their wide-ranging product portfolios, spanning bras, panties, shapewear, and sleepwear. While some focus on premium, fashion-forward offerings, others like Hanesbrands Inc. prioritize affordable, everyday lingerie. Innovation in fabric, design, and the integration of sustainability are key strategies employed by these companies to stay competitive and appeal to a diverse customer base.
Key Players
- Jockey International Inc.
- Zivame
- Victoria’s Secret
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Gap Inc.
- Hunkemoller
- Triumph International Ltd.
- Calvin Klein
- Fashion Nova Inc.
Conclusion
The lingerie market is evolving with shifting consumer preferences for inclusivity, comfort, and sustainability. While challenges such as price sensitivity and environmental concerns exist, the overall market outlook is positive. Innovations in materials, design, and technology, along with the rise of e-commerce, are reshaping the landscape of the industry. The trend toward eco-conscious products and inclusive sizing will continue to drive market growth, offering substantial investment opportunities. As consumer demands evolve and new technologies emerge, the lingerie market is set to expand, presenting a dynamic and competitive environment for both established and new players.
