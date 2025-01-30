American Hospital Dubai enters new collaboration to make Medicine 3.0 and increased health-span a reality

Launch at Arab Health 2025

The hospital introduces the region's first GenetiQ Digital Twin platform, ushering in a new era in predictive and preventive healthcare.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Hospital Dubai will collaborate with Prepaire Labs to introduce the region's first GenetiQ Digital Twin platform, a transformative approach to healthcare. The collaboration was announced at Arab Health 2025, held at the World Trade Centre, Dubai, from January 29-February 1. Prepaire Labs is the world's first open-architecture precision medicine platform, blending AI, advanced multi-omics, and scalable lab infrastructure to accelerate healthcare innovation.The introduction of the GenetiQ Digital Twin platform makes American Hospital Dubai the region's first healthcare provider to offer Medicine 3.0, a proactive, personalized, and precision-driven healthcare framework designed to enhance health span and well-being. It reiterates the hospital's commitment to transforming patient care through predictive diagnostics, tailored treatment plans, and real-time health monitoring.The GenetiQ Digital Twin, Prepaire Lab's flagship solution, integrates an individual's genomic, microbiome, proteomic (study of protein function and structure in organisms) and clinical data to deliver actionable health insights and promote predictive, preventative, and personalized care. Its AI-powered insights help clinicians tailor therapies, calibrate adjustments, measure outcomes in customized treatments, and encourage proactive monitoring and continuous care by integrating wearables data, telemedicine, and multi-omics data visualization.In the era of personalized medicine as the key to sustained health, the GenetiQ Digital Twin platform is an invaluable ally providing genetic insights for individuals, making tailored treatments, tracking progress, and maintaining health a demonstrable reality.Dr. Tarek Dufan, Chief Medical Director at American Hospital Dubai, said, "American Hospital Dubai's integration of Prepaire Labs' cutting-edge GenetiQ Digital Twin platform with its advanced treatment solutions reimagines patient care. This partnership allows us to anticipate health risks, optimize treatments, and set a new standard for preventative care and longevity-focused solutions. American Hospital Dubai is committed to staying ahead of the curve, making Medicine 3.0 a reality."Prof. Min Park, Co-Founder of Prepaire Labs, said, "This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward making precision healthcare a reality. By bringing Medicine 3.0 to the region, we empower patients with actionable insights and personalized strategies to achieve optimal health."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.