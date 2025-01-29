Chelating Agents Market Global To Hit USD 9.17 Billion by 2032 | Biodegradable Segment Accounting (72%)

The Chelating Agents market was valued at USD 6.09 Bn and is expected to reach around USD 9.17 Bn by 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, at a CAGR of 4.29%.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the significant chelating agents' market revenue share of 38% due to the continuous developments and inventions in the textile as well as in the paper and pulp industry.
— Tajammul Pangarkar
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chelating Agents Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing applications across various industries such as pulp and paper, household & industrial cleaning, water treatment, and agriculture. Chelating agents, also known as sequestering agents, are specialized chemicals that form stable, water-soluble complexes with metal ions, thereby inhibiting the ions' adverse effects on the product’s performance. This ability to control metal ions effectively contributes to their widespread use in maintaining the quality and stability of products.

Industrially, the scenario is shaped by the robust demand in the pulp and paper sector where chelating agents are used to reduce scale formation and improve the brightness and strength of paper. Similarly, cleaning products, enhance the efficacy of detergents and soaps by neutralizing metal ions that could otherwise diminish the products' cleaning power. Furthermore, the stringent environmental regulations regarding wastewater treatment amplify the need for efficient removal of metal ions, propelling the demand for chelating agents in water treatment applications.

The market dynamics are influenced by several driving factors. One of the primary catalysts is the increasing awareness and compliance towards environmental regulations, which necessitate the use of chelating agents to reduce heavy metal concentrations in waste streams. Additionally, technological advancements in biodegradable and eco-friendly chelating agents are expanding their adoption in various end-use sectors, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable practices.

Market.us proffers a complete understanding of the Chelating Agents Market [Snapshot - Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in 4.29%] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Chelating Agents market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Chelating Agents Market data reports also provide a 3-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

Global Chelating Agents Market research report contains product types (By Type- Non- Biodegradable and Biodegradable; By Application- Pulp & Paper, Agrochemicals, Household, Personal Care, Water Treatment, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Products, Cleaning, Other Applications), and companies (Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Dow Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Ascend Performance Materials, and Other Key Players).

Key Takeaways

• Market Growth and Size: The global chelating agents market was valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach around USD 9.17 billion by 2032, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.29% between 2023 and 2032.

• Biodegradable Chelating Agents: The biodegradable segment of chelating agents, which includes amino polycarboxylate, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), and others, accounted for a significant market share of 72% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for cleaning and personal care products.

• Pulp & Paper Industry: The pulp & paper industry is a major consumer of chelating agents, accounting for 38% of the market share in 2022. Chelating agents are essential in this industry for their role in reducing bleaching costs and improving overall efficiency.

The TOP Key Market Players Listed in the report with their sales

• Akzo Nobel N.V.
• BASF SE
• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
• Dow Chemical Company
• Kemira Oyj
• Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd
• NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
• Ascend Performance Materials
• Hexicon
• Bozzetto Group
• Tosoh Corporation
• Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Evonik Industries AG
• Tate & Lyle PLC
• Other Key Players

Chelating Agents Market Segmentation: Research Scope

By Type

• Non- Biodegradable
• Biodegradable
• Aminopolycarboxylate
• Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA)
• Diethylenetriaminepentaacetic Acid(DPTA)
• Sodium Gluconate
• Organophosphates

By Application

• Pulp & Paper
• Agrochemicals
• Household
• Personal Care
• Water Treatment
• Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Products
• Cleaning
• Other Applications

Latest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In the Future? and How big is the Chelating Agents Industry?

Chelating Agents Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Chelating Agents Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

- Increase in Sales Revenue

- Increased Demand from Developing Regions

- Rise in Popularity

- R&D Efforts

- Product Innovation and Offerings

- Higher Cost

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

Highlights of the Report

#1. This report comprehensively explains customer behavior and growth patterns in the Chelating Agents market.

#2. The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects of the Chelating Agents market

#3. The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming products and related innovations in the Chelating Agents market

#4. The report provides details about the key strategic initiatives adopted by the key players functioning in the Chelating Agents market

#5. The authors of the Chelating Agents report have scrutinized the segments considering their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential

#6. In the geographical analysis, the Chelating Agents report examines the current market developments in various regions and countries

Key questions answered in this report:

1. What Industry Is In High Demand?

2. What is Chelating Agents?

3. What is the expected market size of the Chelating Agents market in 2024?

4. What are the applications of Chelating Agents?

5. What is the share of the top 5 players in the Global Chelating Agents Market?

6. How much is the Global Chelating Agents Market worth?

7. What segments does the Chelating Agents Market cover?

Recent Trends in the Chelating Agents Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Chelating Agents. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Chelating Agents focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

