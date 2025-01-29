Haven’t been able to visit Gonzaga University yet? Our Office of Admission offers many great visit options for our prospective students and their families. We offer both in-person and virtual visit options, so there are lots of ways to see campus and get to know GU better.

In-Person Visits

Throughout the spring, we offer Daily Visits twice a day on most weekdays. Our morning option takes place between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM and our afternoon option takes place between 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM. Included in your visit would be an information session led by an admission counselor, a campus tour led by a student ambassador, and an optional meeting with an admission counselor (which also serves as an informal admission interview for prospective students). Please note, though, that meetings with admission counselors are only available to high school juniors, high school seniors, and interested transfer students.During our Daily Visits, we also offer class visits and faculty meetings. These options can be added to your itinerary for your Daily Visit. However, please note that class visits and faculty meetings require at least two weeks' notice to give our faculty members plenty of notice before meeting a prospective student. Faculty interaction is limited to transfer students and high school juniors and seniors only.On select Saturdays throughout the spring, we offer a Saturday Visit option. These visits begin at 11:30 AM and conclude at 1:30 PM. Included is an information session led by an admission counselor and a campus tour led by one of our student ambassadors.Preview Days will be offered on Friday, February 21st, Friday, March 21st, Friday, March 28th, Friday, April 4th, and Thursday, April 17th. Preview Days are our most comprehensive in-person visit option, besides our admitted student day, GEL. Included are breakfast and opening remarks, campus tours led by student ambassadors and admission counselors, a student panel for prospective students, a financial aid information session for parents and guests, a lunch, academic information sessions, and optional admission interviews. The events begin at 9:00 AM and conclude at 2:30 PM, with the optional admission interviews following.Nursing Fridays will be offered three times this spring on Friday, February 7th, Friday, March 7th, and Friday, April 25th. Nursing Fridays provide prospective Nursing students the opportunity to learn more about our Nursing program, explore the facilities and labs, and interact with faculty. Nursing events start at 12:30 PM and end at 2:00 PM; however, students are encouraged to also attend an admission information session, campus tour, and/or an admission interview.

Nursing Fridays are limited to high school junior and senior students only. Unfortunately, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) is not available to current Gonzaga students, transfer students, or post-baccalaureate applicants.



Engineering and Computer Science Days will be offered twice this spring on Friday, February 14th and Monday, March 3rd. These visits provide prospective Engineering and Applied Science students the opportunity to learn more about our School of Engineering and Applied Science, explore the facilities and labs, and interact with faculty.

Engineering and Applied Science events start at 12:45 PM and end at 3:00 PM; however, students are encouraged to also attend an admission information session, campus tour, and/or an admission interview.



Overnight Visits

Overnight visits will be available this spring for prospective high school seniors. Overnight visits give students a chance to stay in a dorm on campus and interact with current Zags. These visits have extremely limited availability on most Sunday through Thursday nights. Registration is available when registering for Daily Visits, Preview Days, Nursing Fridays, and School of Engineering and Applied Science Days.

Gonzaga Experience Live is Gonzaga’s Admitted Student Day. Gonzaga Experience Live, affectionately referred to as "GEL ," is an annual event for high school seniors and transfer students who have been offered admission to the University. GEL gives admitted students and their families the opportunity to experience the best that Gonzaga and Spokane have to offer, including our academic programs, community, and University mission. Participants experience events and activities that showcase what it truly means to #BeAZag!

GEL 2025 is on Saturday, April 12th. Registration will open on Monday, March 3rd and will close Monday, April 7th or when capacity is reached! Space is limited and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To register for GEL, students will log in using their application portal information. For more information on GEL and registering for the event, please visit: www.gonzaga.edu/gel/.

If you’re interested in one of these in-person visits, check out our in-person visit calendar and registration. Please note that our in-person visits do have limited capacity.

Virtual Visits

Virtual Meeting with a Faculty Member or with a Current Student

These sessions are offered on Tuesdays at 4:00 PM Pacific Time. This presentation is led by an admission counselor and covers academics, student life, the admissions process, and financial aid. These meetings are offered throughout the afternoon on weekdays. For prospective students, this also acts as an informal admission interview. We recommend this meeting to all prospective students, but they are highly encouraged if a student has an unweighted GPA of 3.2 or below.These meetings are available on weekdays. To meet with a current student or faculty member, students must be high school juniors, high school seniors, or interested transfer students. These meetings also require at least two weeks' notice. If you are interested in a virtual meeting with a faculty member or a current student, please reach out to our Visit Office at visit@gonzaga.edu

If you’re interested in our virtual visit options, check out our virtual visit calendar and registration.

To learn more about visiting Gonzaga, check out our Visit Office's website!