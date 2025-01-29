Two male suspects arrested in connection with torching of Putco buses incident

The Police in Mpumalanga made a breakthrough and arrested two male suspects, aged 29 and 37, in connection with the torching of 51 Putco buses in Nkangala District on the night of Monday, 27 January 2025.

The suspects were apprehended this evening (Tuesday, 28 January 2025) following a coordinated effort by the team that was assembled under the leadership of the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi.

Their arrest emanates after a group of armed individuals driving a white Toyota Quantum, Vito Minibus and a VW Polo set fire to the buses at various Putco bus depots in the area. This resulted in the destruction of 16 buses in Moloto (within Kwamhlanga Policing Precinct) and 35 buses in Siyabuswa Policing Precinct (Thabane and Maphotla).

During the incident, several Putco employees were reduced to ashes, with one security guard sustaining a gunshot wound and receiving medical treatment at a local hospital whilst other Putco employees sustained some injuries after being reportedly assaulted.

The suspects, who were wearing balaclavas and black clothing, also reportedly held the employees at gunpoint during the attack.

The well formidable team did not disappoint and during the arrest, one of the suspects was found in possession of a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims, as well as a magazine for a 9mm pistol without ammunition.

The Police are convinced that these two individuals were allegedly involved in the bus depot incidents and further investigations are ongoing.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the swift action taken by the SAPS in tracing and apprehending the suspects within a short space of time. The General expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation and hinted at the possibility of more arrests in the future. "We are encouraged by the achievement made so far and we hope that the team will continue to bring more results going forward, " said the General.

