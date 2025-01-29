ElevateOS Offers Customizable Solutions for Single-Family Homes and Condos

The PropTech leader enhances community living for property managers, landlords, and homeowners associations.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevatedOS, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, announces the expansion of its offerings to include single-family homes and condominiums. The company's resident app, designed to transform the community living experience, provides a range of customizable solutions tailored to the unique needs of property managers, landlords, and homeowners associations.

"We understand that convenience is paramount in today's fast-paced world," says Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "Our resident app is built to streamline community living by offering essential tools and amazing services right at your fingertips. Whether you manage a single-family home community or a condominium complex, our platform is the perfect choice for enhancing resident satisfaction and adding value to your properties."

ElevateOS's resident app offers a comprehensive suite of features, including amenity reservations, fee payments, maintenance requests, document signing, and digital community essentials. The app also integrates with smart home technologies, providing a seamless and connected living experience for residents.

In addition to these core features, ElevateOS offers a selection of premium services that not only elevate residents' lifestyles but also generate additional revenue for the community. These services include:

• Housekeeping: Residents can easily book onetime deep cleans or schedule regular cleanings through the app, ensuring their homes are always in pristine condition.

• Wellness Options: From in-home personal trainers and soothing massages to virtual fitness classes and customized nutrition plans, ElevateOS prioritizes residents' health and well-being.

• Pet Services: Comprehensive pet care services, including pet sitting, dog walking, grooming, and training, are available at the touch of a button.

• Events & Experiences: ElevateOS's team of experienced event planners works within the community's budget to handle all aspects of event planning and execution, creating vibrant and engaging neighborhoods.

Since its launch in 2017, ElevateOS has experienced significant growth, achieving over 100% growth in 2021 alone. The company, which won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards, currently works with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry. By combining cutting-edge technology with human-powered hospitality, ElevateOS aims to be the premier solution for Class A communities nationwide.

The ElevateOS resident app transforms everyday living by offering:

• Amenity Reservations: Streamline access to shared spaces with real-time bookings.

• Maintenance Requests: Submit and track repair requests efficiently.

• Fee Payments and Document Management: Manage payments and essential paperwork digitally.

• Smart Home Integrations: Control and enhance your living space with cutting-edge smart home capabilities.

• Lifestyle Services: Access housekeeping, fitness programs, and wellness options all in one place.

"Our vision is to create a future where buildings and services are powered by a single, unified solution," adds Koczwara. "We're excited to bring our expertise and innovative platform to the single-family home and condominium market, helping property managers and landlords deliver an unparalleled living experience to their residents."

To learn more about ElevaedOS or schedule a demo, visit the company website or call +1 312-600-4968.

About ElevatedOS

ElevatedOS (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

