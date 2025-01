Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 131

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - (F) REVIEW AUDITS AND REPORTS WITH THE

DEPARTMENT AND THE CHAIRPERSON AND MINORITY

CHAIRPERSON OF THE VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY

PREPAREDNESS COMMITTEE OF THE SENATE AND THE

CHAIRPERSON AND MINORITY CHAIRPERSON OF THE VETERANS

AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS COMMITTEE OF THE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

(III) M EMBERS OF THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD

SHALL BE VETERANS, FAMILY MEMBERS OF VETERANS AND

INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE IN SERVING

VETERANS. IN DETERMINING WHO TO APPOINT TO THE VETERANS'

TRUST FUND BOARD, CONSIDERATION SHALL BE GIVEN TO SUBJECT

MATTER EXPERTS IN VETERANS ISSUES REGARDING BEHAVIORAL

HEALTH, MENTAL HEALTH, POSTTRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER

INJURIES, PHYSICAL DISABILITIES, HOUSING OR OTHER SOCIAL

DETERMINANTS OF HEALTH . THE VETERANS' TRUST FUND BOARD

SHALL CONSIST OF THE FOLLOWING:

(A) THE DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL FOR VETERANS'

AFFAIRS OR A DESIGNEE, WHO SHALL SERVE EX OFFICIO.

(B) TWO MEMBERS RECOMMENDED BY THE ADJUTANT

GENERAL AND APPOINTED BY THE GOVERNOR.

(C) TWO MEMBERS OF THE COMMISSION RECOMMENDED BY

THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMMISSION AND APPOINTED BY

THE GOVERNOR.

(D) ONE MEMBER RECOMMENDED BY THE ADJUTANT

GENERAL FROM EACH OF THE FIVE PA VETCONNECT PROGRAM

REGIONS , THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA AND THE CITY OF

PITTSBURGH AND APPOINTED BY THE GOVERNOR.

(IV) EXCEPT AS PROVIDED UNDER THIS SUBPARAGRAPH,

MEMBERS APPOINTED BY THE GOVERNOR TO THE VETERANS' TRUST

