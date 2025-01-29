Milestone for Concordia, Sellicks Beach and Murray Bridge

Release date: 29/01/25

The State Government is an important step closer to getting houses built at Concordia, Sellicks Beach and Murray Bridge with Infrastructure Schemes initiated for the major land release sites.

The approval will help shape the future of the greenfield development sites with plans to engage landholders, potential developers and the respective councils in the decisions for their future.

A key initiative from the Housing Roadmap, Infrastructure Schemes ensure greenfield developments are delivered faster, with consistent necessary infrastructure in place to support new communities.

Infrastructure Schemes create a clear and consistent delivery mechanism for the construction of:

Roads, intersections and bridges

Stormwater management infrastructure including culverts and detention basins

Drains and earthworks connected with infrastructure

Water, sewerage and electrical infrastructure

Communications networks

Concordia and Sellicks Beach are two greenfield development sites that formed part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s record land release, to increase the supply of residential land to address the housing crisis.

Concordia is estimated to support approximately 10,000 new homes, while Sellicks Beach could accommodate up to 1700 homes, with both sites are in the rezoning process.

The Murray Bridge Infrastructure Scheme is designed to bring three new precincts to market as part of the Residential Growth Areas Code Amendment, with the area expected to deliver up to 1100 homes.

The other land release sites are Onkaparinga Heights and Dry Creek. Onkaparinga Heights has already been rezoned for housing with infrastructure deeds recently signed for the area. Dry Creek is currently in the rezoning process and will require comprehensive infrastructure planning to be undertaken as part of the code amendment.

Later this year landholders and the councils within Concordia, Sellicks Beach and Murray Bridge will be consulted on the draft Infrastructure Schemes. This consultation process will run concurrently with public consultation on the code amendments for Concordia and Sellicks Beach.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Infrastructure Schemes in Concordia, Sellicks Beach and Murray Bridge will speed up the delivery of approximately 13,000 new homes.

This Infrastructure Scheme mechanism is unique to South Australia and has the necessary elements required to deliver well-planned growth areas that are underpinned by infrastructure commitments.

This will provide enhanced transparency and certainty for landowners, developers, investors and communities.

Through this type of scheme, basic infrastructure is provided in step with the pace of development and delivered when it is actually needed.