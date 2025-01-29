Submit Release
Rejig Digital Announces Participation in LEAP Global 2025, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Rejig Digital’s CEO Rajendra Patel to explore the future of IoT in manufacturing at LEAP Global 2025, showcasing innovations in Industry 4.0.

Thrilled to participate in LEAP Global 2025. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase how our IoT solutions in Industry 4.0 can help manufacturers thrive in an increasingly connected world.”
— Rajendra Patel, CEO of Rejig Digital
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rajendra Patel, CEO of Rejig Digital, will be attending the LEAP Global 2025 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 9-12, 2025. During the event, Patel will meet with industry leaders and professionals to discuss the role of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in transforming the manufacturing sector and driving the advancements of Industry 4.0.

He will focus on how IoT is enabling manufacturers to optimize operations through real-time data collection, predictive analytics, and automation. He will explore the impact of smart devices, connected systems, and AI integration in creating more efficient and responsive manufacturing environments.

As part of his discussions, Rajendra Patel will highlight the following:

How IoT can improve operational efficiency by enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance in manufacturing.

The role of AI and IoT in driving smarter decision-making and enhancing production accuracy.

The potential for Industry 4.0 technologies to transform manufacturing systems through automation and connected devices.

Rajendra Patel’s insights will emphasize the future of the manufacturing industry as it continues to evolve with the integration of IoT and other cutting-edge technologies.

Event Details:
Date: February 9-12, 2025
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Rajendra Patel
Rejig Digital
+91 74339 73355
rajendra.patel@rejigdigital.com
