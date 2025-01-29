Introducing Plowser: The Fold-Up Personal Snowplow

Plowser - The clam shell folding 60 lb snowplow

Lightweight (60 lb). Installs/Removes in seconds. FIts front or back standard 2" hitches. Can plow up to 9" snow.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruff Stuff Inc. - a consumer goods manufacturer committed to designing best-in-class, innovative, practical products geared towards making everyday life just a little bit easier, announced the market launch of newly engineered Plowser, a 60 lb. residential snowplow that installs in seconds and folds up for easy transport. Designed to fit into front or back 2” standard hitches, Plowser can be used by all vehicle types.Following 5 years of design, development and rigorous testing Plowser is receiving rave reviews from home owners across the US and Canada and continues to win over legions of satisfied consumers who recognize the performance and practicality of having a residential snowplow at their fingertips.Engineered using a streamlined steel and aluminum frame, the plow face is made from strong yet lightweight high-density polyethylene (HDPE). Plowser’s top and bottom edges are made of ultra-high molecular weight (UHWM) polyethylene, an extremely tough plastic with high abrasion and wear resistance. Plowser is strong enough to clear snow while being gentle on driveway surfaces. Additionally, its spring-loaded lower blade ensures any bumps or surface imperfections are treated delicately.“Tired of shoveling my own driveway I set out to develop a budget friendly, lightweight residential snowplow that anyone could use on any vehicle with a hitch, while being strong enough to handle 8-9 inches of snow and then neatly store it away in the non-winter months” said Plowser inventor Raphi Wisebrod.Plowser has launched a social media campaign leveraging social media platforms and influencer partnerships to create engaging content and user-generated testimonials. Additionally, the brand is committed to maintaining a dynamic, evolving connection and long-term relationship with its audience.Plowser products can be found at retailers including Amazon, Walmart and other independent retailers throughout the USA and Canada.Safe Harbor StatementMatters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward- looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.Media Contact: Ruff Stuff Inc., 1-833-756-9737, hello@plowser.com

