Get Simple Box Donates Shipping Containers for Wildfire Relief Efforts in California

Get Simple Box Container Donation to Support Wildfire Relief in Southern California

Get Simple Box donated and delivered the shipping containers to assist Samaritan's Purse and Harvest Ministries wildfire relief efforts in Riverside.

Our first and only response is, ‘How can we help?’ We have containers, delivery equipment, and our time and energy. We will use what we have to make a difference.” — Manuel Ortiz

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first of four 40-foot shipping containers donated by Get Simple Box has been delivered to Harvest Fellowship’s Riverside campus, marking the beginning of a coordinated effort to support wildfire relief in Southern California. The remaining three containers are being delivered today, with the aim of enabling efficient storage, sorting, and distribution of critical supplies to impacted communities.The portable storage containers will serve as a cornerstone for Harvest Fellowship’s supplemental hub, which is coordinating relief efforts for the Inland Empire, Orange County, and Los Angeles areas. The hub’s mission is to ensure supplies are received, stored, and distributed seamlessly to those in need.“It was important to us to partner with a reputable organization that would stay until the work was done and make a lasting impact beyond addressing the immediate fire damage,” said Ross Black, CEO of Get Simple Box. “We’re honored to work alongside Harvest Fellowship and Samaritan’s Purse to provide practical support and help these communities rebuild.”In addition to the container donation, Get Simple Box is contributing significant trucking resources and logistical support. Manuel Ortiz, co-owner of the Palm Springs location, is assisting with container delivery and repositioning to optimize the limited space at Harvest Fellowship’s Riverside campus. This will allow for efficient operations and storage of supplies.Manuel Ortiz, emphasized the team’s commitment: “Our first and only response is, ‘How can we help?’ These people are our neighbors in need. Although our business is newer and we don’t have a ton of resources, we do have storage containers, delivery equipment, and our time and energy. We will use what we have to make a difference.”Team members from Get Simple Box worked alongside Harvest Fellowship volunteers to carefully position the containers in a limited space, ensuring maximum efficiency for storage and sorting operations. The containers will enable volunteers to organize and distribute much-needed supplies quickly and effectively to families in crisis."Firefighters with 20 or 30 years of experience are calling this a career fire," said Kevin Chalupka, U.S. Director of Disaster Relief for Samaritan’s Purse. "The level of destruction is unlike anything they’ve seen, and efficient operations like these are critical as we face a rebuilding process that could take five years or more." With their 25-acre campus and dedicated staff, the partnership ensures that resources can reach affected families efficiently and effectively.This effort underscores the meaningful collaboration between Get Simple Box and Harvest Fellowship. “It was so encouraging to see the Get Simple Box team step in right when we needed them,” said Mark Arenas, Director of Outreach at Harvest Fellowship. “Their readiness to help and practical solutions have made a difference in getting relief to families dealing with the aftermath of the fires.”The partnership with Harvest Fellowship reflects Get Simple Box’s commitment to serving others and living out their core values of kindness and accountability. By leveraging their resources and expertise, they aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by the wildfires.About Get Simple Box of Palm SpringsGet Simple Box provides portable storage solutions through container rental , shipping containers for sale, and moving and delivery of portable storage containers. With over 27 years of experience, the company prioritizes serving communities with humility and kindness. Their team is dedicated to supporting individuals, businesses, and nonprofits with practical solutions to help them focus on what matters most.

Get Simple Box offers Container Rentals, Moving Containers, and Shipping Containers for Sale in Palm Springs and Riverside County.

