Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,248 in the last 365 days.

CSSI welcome 76 New Recruits

CSSI welcome 76 New Recruits   The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) welcomed 76 New Recruits during the commissioning service at the Redeemed Christian Church […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CSSI welcome 76 New Recruits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more