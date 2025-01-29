Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.28.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Deborah Hoffman, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Office of Tax Appeals. Hoffman has been Special Advisor at the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2020, where she was previously Senior Advisor for Communications from 2019 to 2020. She was Undersecretary of the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency from 2017 to 2019. Hoffman was Deputy Press Secretary in the Office of Governor Brown from 2015 to 2017. She was Assistant Secretary of Public and Employee Communications at the California Department of Corrections from 2012 to 2015. Hoffman was Deputy Secretary of Communications and External Affairs at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2011 to 2012. She was Communications Director and Policy Consultant in the Office of Senator Fran Pavley from 2009 to 2011. Hoffman was a Reporter at KXTV ABC10 News Sacramento from 1995 to 2009. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from California State University, Northridge. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $187,104. Hoffman is registered without party preference.

Krista Dunzweiler, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy General Counsel in the Office of Legal Affairs at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has been Chief Deputy General Counsel since 2019. Dunzweiler held several positions at the California Department of Justice from 2014 to 2019 including Deputy Attorney General IV and Deputy Attorney General III. She was an Associate at Locke Lord LLP from 2011 to 2014, Bullivant Houser Bailey from 2008 to 2011, Diepenbrock Harrison from 2006 to 2008, and at Weinstraub Genshlea Chediak from 2004 to 2006. Dunzweiler earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and a Master of Arts degree in Communications and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Psychology from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $229,236. Dunzweiler is a Democrat.

Todd Gloria, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Gloria has been the Mayor of the City of San Diego since 2020. He was an Assemblymember with the California State Assembly from 2016 to 2020. Gloria was a Councilmember, District 3 in the City of San Diego from 2008 to 2016. He was a District Director in the Office of Congresswoman Susan A. Davis from 2001 to 2008. Gloria was a San Diego Housing Commissioner on the San Diego Housing Commission from 2005 to 2008. He was Board Chair at San Diego LGBT Community Center from 2002 to 2007. Gloria earned his Bachelor of the Arts degree in Political Science and History from the University of San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gloria is a Democrat.

Roxanne Messina Captor, of Redondo Beach, has been reappointed to the California Arts Council, where she has been serving since 2022. Captor has been Associate Faculty at Santa Monica College since 1986, an Emmy-nominated Filmmaker at Messina Captor Films Inc. since 1994, and a teacher at the New York Film Academy since 2022. She was a Faculty Member at Emerson College LA and CalArts from 2000 to 2019. Captor was Executive Director for the San Francisco International Film Festival and Society from 2001 to 2006. She is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Who’s Who of America, Greenlight Women, and the National Association of Television Program Executives. Captor earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Directing for Cinema from Columbia College of Chicago and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre Arts from Julliard School of Music. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Captor is a Democrat.