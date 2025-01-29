Governor Newsom meets with leaders of Kehillat Israel, Palisades synagogue that still stands after fire

Support for the Palisades

Governor Newsom was on the ground in Pacific Palisades 50 minutes after the Palisades Fire first broke out in the Palisades Highlands. He has since toured the Palisades Village with first responders several times, visited the destroyed homes of Palisadians, and volunteered with Project Angel Food to assist survivors. He continues to meet with survivors, leaders, and local officials to ensure that the Palisades has all it needs to recover and rebuild.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.