FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Affected by Fashion Nova’s Deceptive Review Practices

The Federal Trade Commission is sending payments totaling nearly $2.4 million to consumers who bought products from fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova, which the FTC alleged blocked negative reviews of its products from being posted on its website.

The FTC alleged in January 2022 that Fashion Nova misrepresented that the product reviews on its website reflected the views of all customers who submitted reviews, when in fact it suppressed reviews with ratings lower than four stars out of five. It was the FTC’s first case involving efforts to conceal negative customer reviews.

Fashion Nova agreed to a settlement order that prohibits the company from suppressing customer reviews of its products. Fashion Nova was also required to pay money to compensate affected consumers.

The FTC is sending checks and PayPal payments to 148,351 Fashion Nova customers who filed a valid claim. Consumers selected their payment method when they completed their claim form. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check, or redeem their PayPal payments within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 855-678-0018 or visit the FTC’s website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.