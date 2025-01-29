KINGA KORPACZ SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

Kinga Korpacz honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinga Korpacz, Owner of Exit Realty Redefined Rolling Meadows, was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree, and Volume 4 will be released in 2025. Kinga will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of industry experience, Kinga Korpacz has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, Kinga specializes in residential properties in the Chicagoland area. She prides herself on being among the top 20% of realtors in the region and is unwaveringly committed to maintaining a high standard of excellence.Before embarking on her current career path, Kinga attended Wright College, where her intense passion for business led her to own Diamond Automotive from 1995 to 2002. After a successful career in the automotive industry, Kinga Korpacz made a bold career shift into real estate. Gaining valuable experience at several brokerage firms in the Chicago area, she joined Exit Realty Redefined in 2011. Her dedication and perseverance led to her becoming the proud owner of Exit Realty Redefined Rolling Meadows in 2016, a significant milestone in her real estate journeyKinga Korpacz is a distinguished and highly skilled professional in the real estate industry, with an impressive portfolio of designations, including CRS, GRI, ABR, CNE, SFR, CDPE, C2EX, RSPS, BPOR, and -Pro. As the Broker Owner of EXIT Realty Redefined, Kinga combines deep expertise with exceptional leadership. Beyond her real estate responsibilities, she serves as President Elect for the Mainstreet Organization of Realtors and is the incoming President. She was also the 2024 Ball Chair for the Legion of Young Polish Women. Kinga is passionate about advocacy and political involvement, acting as the NAR Federal Political Coordinator for Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and contributing as a member of the NAR – FPC Advisory Committee. Her dedication to advancing the industry is evident in her active roles within the Institute of Real Estate, where she serves as 2025 Chair for the State Governmental Affairs Committee and the was a 2024 Vice Chair of Illinois Realtors Government Affairs and Strategic Planning Committee. Additionally, Kinga was inducted in 2024 to NAR RPAC Hall of Fame, served also as 2024 RPAC Trustees and participates in the IR RPAC Fundraising Working Group. Her work with the Mainstreet Government Affairs Northwest Committee and the Outstanding Pole Abroad Committee showcases her commitment to community involvement and making a meaningful impact.Throughout her illustrious career, Kinga has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, Kinga Korpacz was honored with IAOTP's prestigious Top Real Estate Broker of the Year award and the Empowered Woman of the Year distinction. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Additionally, she will be celebrated at IAOTP's annual awards gala, held at the stunning Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December, for her selection to be included in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication.Additionally, Kinga is a member of the Women's Council of Realtors, the National Association of Hispanic Realtors, and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.Looking back, Ms. Korpacz attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information on Kinga Korpacz, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

