In The News: Tech Hub Awarded $48 Millon Federal Grant
Gonzaga University has been a leader in the consortium working toward a Tech Hub designation, working alongside Lakeside Companies, and GU President Thayne McCulloh welcomed the latest development in an article on Yahoo News.
"We have been confident from the beginning that the Spokane-North Idaho Tech Hub holds tremendous potential for the development of advanced technologies, manufacturing, and production that will help meet critical demand for aerospace components," McCulloh said. "We are committed to pursuing additional funding to support educational programs and workforce development that will be essential to the success of the Tech Hub."
The grant will go toward conversion of the former Triumph Composite Systems Inc. facility in Airway Heights into a manufacturing for composite materials used in next-generation aircraft.
