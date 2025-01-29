Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,231 in the last 365 days.

In The News: Tech Hub Awarded $48 Millon Federal Grant

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Jan. 14 a $48 million grant to help launch the American Aerospace Materials Manufacturing Center, a multi-state project developed by a consortium of more than 50 higher education institutions, industry groups, regional governments, civic organizations and cultural communities across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Gonzaga University has been a leader in the consortium working toward a Tech Hub designation, working alongside Lakeside Companies, and GU President Thayne McCulloh welcomed the latest development in an article on Yahoo News.

"We have been confident from the beginning that the Spokane-North Idaho Tech Hub holds tremendous potential for the development of advanced technologies, manufacturing, and production that will help meet critical demand for aerospace components," McCulloh said. "We are committed to pursuing additional funding to support educational programs and workforce development that will be essential to the success of the Tech Hub."

The grant will go toward conversion of the former Triumph Composite Systems Inc. facility in Airway Heights into a manufacturing for composite materials used in next-generation aircraft.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

In The News: Tech Hub Awarded $48 Millon Federal Grant

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more