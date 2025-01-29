Preparing for the Future of Power

The electricity demand market is expanding, and Texas is participating in the growth. Helping to drive this progress is Shiloh Fraijo, a graduate of Gonzaga University’s online Master’s in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) program.

“I wanted to get a holistic understanding of all the different parts and pieces that make up a utility, that I could take and apply to what I do,” said Fraijo.

A recommendation from a power industry colleague suggested Fraijo research Gonzaga’s T&D program. The expansive class list convinced him to apply. He felt strongly that each course would help him build the skills and knowledge to do his job even better and prepare him for a leadership role.

“Gonzaga’s curriculum had an underground course, and I also wanted to become better versed or cognizant of the skill sets that were needed for the design of transmission line structures and foundations. That’s what got me into the program,” said Fraijo.

After completing 7 classes in the program, Fraijo’s leadership goal became a reality. He was promoted to manage a team of 11 engineers focused on connecting new substations to the transmission grid.

Fraijo noted that the program offers something valuable for engineers at every stage of their careers. The engineering management course was instrumental in helping him navigate the challenges of his new role, which involved overseeing both technical projects and personnel.

With the energy landscape growing increasingly complex and innovative, engineers like Fraijo demonstrate how a master’s degree in T&D can provide a competitive edge, advanced expertise, and the ability to lead in a dynamic and essential industry.

Fraijo is looking forward to the challenges and opportunities in the power industry.

“Having this as a foundation is going to be very useful in realizing future opportunities that I probably wouldn’t be exposed to if I hadn’t gotten the degree.”

Fraijo has this advice for engineers in the power industry. “This is great for people who want to contribute in a technical role. If you see yourself staying in an engineering path in the electrical utility industry, this is a great program.”

