Governor Mills' Statement on Trump Administration's Pause on Federal Funding

January 28, 2025



Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today in response to a memo issued by the Trump Administration yesterday directing a temporary pause on the disbursement of all Federal funding, except for Social Security and Medicare:

"I am deeply concerned about the Trump Administration's directive to halt nearly all Federal loans, grants, and other financial assistance. Like many of my fellow governors, I have serious questions about the extent and scope of his decision; the impact it will have on Maine people and businesses, especially the most vulnerable in our state; and his legal authority to issue such an edict. My Administration is evaluating the effects of this order, including its impacts, but it is already clear to me that it is causing entirely needless chaos and confusion across Maine and the nation that will turn into real and serious harm if it continues. This order, like the President's threat of tariffs, does not do anything to bring down the price of eggs, bread, heat, housing, or healthcare, like he campaigned on -- if anything, this action will drive the cost of living up even further."