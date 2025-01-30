Podcasthon 2025: A Historic Gathering of 1,500+ Podcasters United for the World’s Largest Charitable Podcasting Event

Logo of Podcasthon

Representing 50 countries, participants will release episodes of their shows simultaneously, each dedicated to raising awareness for a charity of their choice

Podcasting is an intimate and powerful medium for storytelling. We managed to leverage this unique platform to connect charities with broader audiences and build long-term support for their missions.” — Jeremie Mani

CANADA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Podcasthon 2025: Over 1,500 Podcasters Unite for Global Charity ImpactIn 6 weeks, podcasters from 45 countries will amplify the voices of charities worldwide through the power of podcasting . This is a never-seen-before initiative.Podcasthon, the world’s largest podcast charity event , returns for its 3rd edition this March. But first two Editions wre limited to French-speaking podcasters.What is now a global initiative will bring together over 1,500 podcasters from 50 countries, creating an international wave of inspiring audio content that highlights diverse charitable causes.“Podcasting is an intimate and powerful medium for storytelling,” says Jérémie Mani, co-founder of Podcasthon. “We’re leveraging this unique platform to connect charities with broader audiences and build long-term support for their missions.”The concept is simple yet impactful: podcasters dedicate one episode of their show to a charity of their choice, released during a single week in March. From large organizations to local non-profits, Podcasthon empowers charities to reach new supporters through heartfelt narratives.Since its inception in 2023, Podcasthon has grown exponentially, supported by major partners such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Acast. This year’s edition aims to showcase an even broader diversity of causes, united under a shared vision of positive global impact.By uniting podcasters worldwide, Podcasthon aims to inspire millions of listeners and amplify the reach of important causes.Podcasthon is a volunteer-driven initiative founded by former entrepreneurs Yves Delnatte and Jérémie Mani, and recently joined by Ana Xavier, a seasoned industry expert who now serves as Head of Strategic Growth and Global Audience Engagement.Together, they dedicate their time to fostering this impactful project.Contact Information:Website: www.podcasthon.org Email: contact@podcasthon.orgInstagram: @podcasthon_enLinkedIn: PodcasthonJoin the movement. Together, let’s harness the power of podcasting for good!

