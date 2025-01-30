ExecBloom Selected by The WMarketplace to Facilitate Free California Export Training Workshops – 1/31 Deadline to Apply

Marcia Barahona, Founder and CEO of ExecBloom, a San Francisco Bay Area Multicultural Leadership Consultancy, facilitating a workshop.

The partnership with the California Office of Business and Economic Development, GO-Biz, brings new free-of-charge export training to women-owned businesses.

By combining ExecBloom’s leadership development expertise with WMarketplace’s focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, we’re equipping participants to enter international markets confidently.” — Marcia Barahona, Founder and CEO of ExecBloom

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WMarketplace has selected San Francisco Bay Area Multicultural Leadership Consultancy, ExecBloom , to facilitate statewide export workshops, empowering women-owned small businesses to expand into global markets. The workshops are part of the partnership between The WMarketplace and California’s Office of Business and Economic Development, GO-Biz, to bring a new free-of-charge export training program to women-owned small businesses. Interested women entrepreneurs in California can apply by visiting the links below.“We are honored to have been selected by The WMarketplace for this critical initiative,” said Marcia Barahona, Founder and CEO of ExecBloom. “By combining our leadership development expertise with their focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, we’re equipping participants to enter international markets with confidence and sustainable strategies.”The program includes a six-week virtual workshop series in both English and Spanish covering export fundamentals like market research, logistics, pricing, and leveraging state and federal resources. Participants will also benefit from six weeks of mentorship to apply their learning effectively.Susan Gates, co-founder and COO of The WMarketplace, shared her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to work with ExecBloom and Marcia Barahona, who bring exceptional expertise to our program. ExecBloom’s leadership development experience, along with their multicultural and multilingual capabilities, makes them uniquely equipped to serve diverse audiences. Their work leading programs for entrepreneurs in the US and abroad ensures participants receive top-tier guidance as they pursue global opportunities.”Kate Isler, co-founder and CEO of The WMarketplace, emphasized the program’s importance: “Our mission is to drive economic growth for women, and this program is a crucial step. Partnering with ExecBloom enhances our ability to deliver the tools and resources women entrepreneurs need to succeed globally and make a meaningful economic impact.”Interested California women business owners can apply in English at https://www.wmarketplace.com/ca-export-training or Spanish at https://www.wmarketplace.com/ca-export-training-es by January 31, 2025.ABOUT ExecBloomExecBloom provides premier executive coaching and team leadership development, empowering business leaders to grow through self-awareness, enhanced capabilities, and strategic transformation. Drawing on extensive global experience, ExecBloom excels in delivering culturally sensitive coaching to diverse audiences. Discover more at www.execbloom.com ABOUT The WMarketplaceThe WMarketplace Inc, The Economic Engine for Women, is a leading economic development company supporting women-owned businesses in the digital economy and advancing economic equality globally. Founded in 2020, The WMarketplace provides women entrepreneurs with tools, skills and networks needed to succeed in the digital economy through partnerships with public and private entities. Learn more at www.thewmarketplace.com MEDIA CONTACTSThe WMarketplace Inc.Susan GatesSusan@wmarketplace.com(206) 818-2563

