Learn about I-5 Secret Creek fish passage project in Snohomish County during open house events

Online open house starts Jan. 28 with digital open house events Feb. 5 and Feb. 12

STANWOOD – The secret is out. Work to gain fish habitat in Secret Creek under Interstate 5 in northern Snohomish County begins Feb. 24.

From 6 p.m.to 12 p.m. daily. Monday through Friday, contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace old culverts that are near the end of their useful life.

Travelers will see work zones along both directions of I-5 between 236th Street NE, at milepost 210, and State Route 532/Stanwood Bryant Road at milepost 212.

To help travelers prepare for potential delays on I-5 and Old Highway 99, WSDOT is hosting an online open house and a digital open house. Topics will include what to expect during construction, and why this work is necessary. It will include maps and timelines of tentative schedules.

