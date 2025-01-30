Xobee Networks CEO Eric Rawn Recognized Among Top CEOs in California

Xobee Networks is buzzing with pride as they celebrate Founder & CEO, Eric Rawn, for being named one of The Business Journal’s top executives in California.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xobee Networks is buzzing with pride as they celebrate Founder & CEO, Eric Rawn, for being named one of The Business Journal’s top executives in California. This recognition honors Eric’s leadership, innovative vision, and commitment to making a difference — qualities that have propelled Xobee to new heights, and receive an honor as one of 2024’s Best Tech Companies in California.

Under Eric’s leadership, Xobee has deepened its commitment to client success by establishing a dedicated client experience team, ensuring every interaction reflects reliability, success, and a true partnership that clients can count on.

In addition, his forward-thinking approach has driven the creation of advanced cybersecurity services, offering clients the protection and peace of mind they need to focus on what matters most.

To deliver flexible, scalable, and secure technology solutions, Eric has enhanced Xobee's private cloud-based services, ensuring they are thoughtfully tailored to meet the specific needs and challenges of every client.

These commitments to customer success and technology advancements has transformed Xobee into more than just a service provider — it’s a partner businesses rely on to strengthen operations, foster growth, and achieve lasting success.

Rawn leads Xobee with innovative strategies and a human-focused approach, driving business growth and building lasting client relationships through tailored IT solutions. His commitment to cybersecurity has established Xobee as a trusted name in safeguarding data, while his focus on operational efficiency ensures reliable, scalable services.

A dedicated community leader, Eric supports local initiatives, champions technology education, and contributes to economic growth in California. This recognition cements his reputation as a transformative leader, setting a new benchmark for the managed IT services industry.

For more information about Xobee's services like Managed IT Support, Cloud Hosting, Cybersecurity, and more visit their website at xobee.com and contact one of their expert specialists today.

