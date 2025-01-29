Karbo Achieves Triple-Digit Growth Across AI, SaaS, Security and Healthcare Markets in 2024

Driven by its ROI-focused approach, Karbo scales client successes with innovative PR, content and digital marketing strategies

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karbo, a highly-ranked tech PR, content and digital marketing agency, today announced a dramatic growth in its client base with a 100% increase in client acquisition in 2024 over 2023, and dramatic increases in client signings in healthcare and pharmaceutical (300%), and AI, SaaS, infrastructure and security (100%) clients.

“Our ability to deliver measurable impact for clients has driven record growth,” said CEO, Julie Karbo. “From AI innovators to healthcare leaders, we’re proud to be a trusted partner in achieving their goals.”

Karbo’s emergent services drove business growth for tech companies—from startups to billion-dollar brands. Karbo’s Rapid Results Method secured media placements, created compelling content and produced digital marketing programs that drove brand awareness, customer acquisition, funding, partnerships, and more. Karbo’s ROI-focused approach consistently delivered impactful outcomes, fast-tracking the company’s clients to market leadership and success.

The expansion of Karbo’s AI practice caps over 25 years of experience working with AI companies. Whether an AI startup, a company integrating AI into their product line, or a multi-billion-dollar brand acquiring or building AI solutions, Karbo offers a unique mix of deep AI knowledge, experience in communicating AI technology and benefits with the current AI tools and perspective.

Karbo’s PowerStart package democratizes startup access to PR and marketing programs and content to give pre-Series A technology companies access to top-flight services at an affordable price. PowerStart helps startups in today’s tough economy where awareness and brand leadership are more critical than ever to drive visibility, sales, partnerships, acquire funding and hiring. Over an 8–12-week period the program can be used for PR efforts focusing on a company and/or product launch, the closing of a funding round, or the development of content such as customer videos and other sales enablement assets.

About Karbo

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a globally respected tech PR, content and digital marketing firm offering an extensive array of innovative services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more. Karbo helps technology-driven companies fast-track success by delivering unmatched press, customers and investors through visibility, credibility, and authority. The Karbo Com team has helped to disrupt markets and worked with ground-breaking companies such as Apple, Hootsuite, Nutanix, Cisco, RTI, Juniper Networks, Oracle, AppDynamics, Nerdwallet, Snowflake, Penguin Computing, Intel, and Equinix.

