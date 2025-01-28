Washington businesses and undergraduates benefit from pollution prevention internships

Sustainability isn't just about environmental responsibility — it's also about innovations that cut costs and reduce waste. The Washington Applied Sustainability Internship (WASI) program pairs college students with businesses to help them achieve pollution prevention goals. This program benefits the environment and businesses, and fosters the next generation of sustainable leaders.

Host a pollution prevention intern at your business

Any business or organization in Washington is eligible to participate in the Washington Applied Sustainability Internship (WASI) program. Business applications are due February 19, 2025. WASI will recruit and pay interns an $8,500 stipend for a 10-week internship.

We’re searching for five projects to fund, and encourage projects in these industries:

Food and beverage manufacturing and processing

Chemical manufacturing, processing, and formulation

Automotive manufacturing and maintenance

Aerospace product and parts manufacturing and maintenance

Metal manufacturing and fabrication

Support pollution prevention in Indian country

Contact Jenny Yoo, Department of Ecology toxics reduction engineer, at Jenny.Yoo@ecy.wa.gov to discuss your project idea and ask questions.

How do WASI internships help businesses?

A WASI intern concentrates on an identified project that supports your organization in their practical pollution prevention or sustainability initiatives. Past successes include:

Reducing the use of hazardous chemicals.

Reducing hazardous waste and disposal costs.

Identifying safer chemical alternatives.

Preventing the pollution of Washington waters.

Reducing air emissions.

Conserving water and energy.

Reducing solid waste.

To learn more, read the 2024 case studies to see how WASI interns make a difference.

The WASI program

Washington businesses can implement sustainability initiatives by providing internships to undergraduates studying engineering, chemistry, sustainability, or environmental science.

Through a partnership with Washington Sea Grant (WSG) and the Washington Department of Ecology, interns work for a host business and have access to Ecology’s technical advisors.

Prospective interns can apply starting March 17, 2025, after the projects are selected by WASI.

Internship training starts the week of June 16, 2025.

2025 stipend: $8,500 (equivalent to a wage of $21.25/hour).

WASI interns gain relevant work experience, and businesses benefit from having an intern dedicated to pollution prevention and sustainability projects. Together, we’re boosting Washington’s environmental workforce one project at a time.