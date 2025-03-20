Cleaning up: Studies of Treoil site now available for comment

The next phase in the cleanup process for an industrial processing site in Whatcom County is now underway. We’ve completed our evaluation of the remaining contamination at the Treoil Industries site and the options for cleaning it up, and we invite you to comment on these studies.

The Treoil site is located at 4242 Aldergrove Road in unincorporated Whatcom County, northwest of Ferndale. The 34-acre parcel is approximately two miles east of the Strait of Georgia and four miles northwest of the Lummi Indian Reservation.

Since the 1980s, the Treoil site has been used for activities such as processing tree oil, biodiesel production, and other small-scale industrial operations. A large amount of dangerous waste – materials that are toxic, corrosive, ignitable, or reactive – accumulated on the site over the years. After numerous attempts by Ecology to bring the site into compliance with dangerous waste laws, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted two emergency cleanups of the Treoil Industries site in 2017 and 2022.

Ecology hired a contractor to study the types and extent of remaining contamination at the site. The study found areas of soil contaminated with petroleum by-products, pentachlorophenol, and heavy metals. Contamination above cleanup levels was not found in groundwater or surface water.

What’s the plan for cleaning up?

In our feasibility study, we evaluated several options to clean up the remaining contamination at the Treoil sites and compared their costs and environmental benefits, based on the assumption that the site will remain vacant. We’re proposing to cap (cover) the contaminated soil with clean fill, in addition to restricting certain types of activities and monitoring and maintaining the cap.

Public comment period

We’re accepting public comments on the remedial investigation (contamination study), the feasibility study, and the public participation plan starting at midnight on March 24 until April 22, 11:59 p.m.

On April 2, from 4 – 6 p.m., we’ll host a hybrid open house to provide project information and answer questions. Drop in anytime during those hours to learn more. The in-person meeting will be at Ferndale Public Library, 2125 Main St, Ferndale, WA, and will have light refreshments. Phone interpretation in Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Punjabi, and Arabic will be available for in-person attendees.

To attend virtually, register for the Zoom meeting.

