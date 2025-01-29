Smart Bar USA Selected by UNLV’s Black Fire Innovation Hub to Showcase Cutting-Edge Beverage Automation Technology

Smartender Automated Cocktail System UNLV Black Fire Innovation Hub

Smartender Automated Cocktail Systems Recognized for Revolutionizing Beverage Operations and Service

Being chosen by Black Fire Innovation Hub provides an incredible opportunity to demonstrate the value of automated cocktail dispensing and engage with future hospitality leaders at UNLV.” — Barry Fieldman, Founding Member of Smart Bar USAt

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Bar USA LLC , a leading provider of automated cocktail and beverage dispensing technology, is honored to have been selected by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and its Black Fire Innovation Hub , a premier platform dedicated to accelerating innovation in hospitality, gaming, and entertainment. As part of this recognition, Smart Bar USA will install its flagship Smartender Automated Cocktail Systems within the Black Fire Innovation Hub to highlight the transformative potential of automation in the beverage industry.This selection underscores Black Fire’s commitment to fostering industry-academic partnerships that promote cutting-edge research, student engagement, and real-world applications of next-generation technology. By showcasing the Smartender Automated Cocktail System, the initiative offers a tangible example of how automation can drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences in hospitality and gaming venues.“Our mission has always been to revolutionize beverage service through innovation,” said Barry Fieldman, Founding Member of Smart Bar USA LLC. “Being chosen by the Black Fire Innovation Hub provides an incredible opportunity to not only demonstrate the value of automated cocktail dispensing but also to engage with future hospitality leaders at UNLV. Together, we’re shaping the future of beverage operations by emphasizing precision, efficiency, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.”The installation of Smartender systems at Black Fire serves as a live demonstration platform for key stakeholders in hospitality and entertainment to experience firsthand how automation can address today’s most pressing industry challenges—including labor shortages, operational inefficiencies, and waste management. The system’s cutting-edge features, including precise pouring technology, seamless POS integration, and rapid drink preparation in under 4 seconds, exemplify the technological advancements that are reshaping the beverage service landscape.“Black Fire Innovation is a place where industry meets academia to tackle today’s challenges and build tomorrow’s solutions,” said Robert Rippee, Executive Director of the Black Fire Innovation Hub. “Smart Bar USA’s involvement enhances our ability to demonstrate the latest innovations in automation to the hospitality industry, while providing our students with hands-on exposure to the technologies that will shape the future and enrich their careers. This partnership is a win-win for UNLV, our industry partners, and the broader business community.”Beyond showcasing automation technology, the selection opens doors to internships, research initiatives, and consulting opportunities, offering Smart Bar USA access to the extensive resources of UNLV, one of the nation’s top-tier research universities. This dynamic partnership not only strengthens the bridge between industry and academia but also contributes to the broader mission of Black Fire Innovation to drive economic development and innovation in Nevada.For more information about Smart Bar USA and its Smartender Automated Cocktail Systems, visit www.smartbarusa.com About Smart Bar USA LLC.Smart Bar USA LLC is the world’s leading manufacturer of automated cocktail dispensers, holding patents in North America as well as 32 additional countries. The company was founded in 2012 with the goal to revolutionize the drink service industry by increasing accuracy and efficiency. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada the company first launched with its Smartender™ Portable product line. In 2015 the company expanded its offering to include the highly successful Smartender™ Modular unit, a countertop permanent installation designed for incorporation into existing bar systems and most POS systems.About UNLV Black Fire InnovationLocated at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, Black Fire Innovation serves to accelerate innovation for hospitality, gaming, and entertainment. Opened in 2020 in collaboration with Caesars Entertainment Corporation, this living lab is ideal for engaging in cutting edge translation research and innovation. Within the facility, industry can work with researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to create disruptive innovations. As the home to both tech developments and early-stage startups, Black Fire will have a resounding impact for decades to come. For more information on UNLV's Office of Economic Development, please visit www.unlv.edu/econdev

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.