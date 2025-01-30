Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

As part of Divorce With Respect Week® members will offer free, 30-minute consultations for people interested in learning more about their options for divorce.

At the Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance, our goal is to support divorcing couples in reaching solutions without the stress and conflict of courtroom battles.” — Cindy MacAulay, from the Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance.

TN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance is joining Divorce With Respect Week, March 3-9, 2025. As part of Divorce With Respect Weekmembers will offer free, 30-minute consultations for people interested in learning more about their options for divorce. Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide effort to educate and spread awareness about Collaborative Divorce, as a way to divorce without having to go to court.“As we join this initiative, we are proud to offer families the opportunity to explore a more compassionate and constructive path forward,” said Cindy MacAulay, from the Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance. “At the Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance, our goal is to support divorcing couples in reaching solutions without the stress and conflict of courtroom battles.”Visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a Memphis Collaborative Divorce professional during Divorce With Respect Week, where you will find a list of all participating professionals throughout the United States.Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance is a team of specially trained Collaborative Divorce lawyers, divorce financial professionals and mental health professionals committed to helping divorcing couples through the divorce process. Decisions are by the clients with the help of these divorce professionals without having to go to court. Learn more about Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance and the Collaborative Divorce process at https://collaborativedivorcememphis.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.