FEMA To Offer Tips for Home Repair and Rebuilding in the Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Residents repairing and rebuilding following Hurricane Helene can visit two Home Depot locations in Spartanburg County to get tips and advice on making homes stronger and safer against storms and other hazards. The Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists will be available Jan. 27-Jan. 31, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., to answer questions and share home-improvement tips and other proven building methods to prevent or lessen damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. This free information is geared toward do-it-yourselfers and general contractors.

The locations are:

Home Depot, 121 Dorman Center Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Home Depot, 2300 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307

FEMA specialists can answer questions and discuss topics such as:

Techniques for home repair and rebuilding.

Methods for preventing damage from future disasters.

Tips for reducing your disaster risk – whether you own or rent a home.

FEMA is encouraging South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helen to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is Jan. 28, just one day away. The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center, apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day, and the help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.