Today is the Last Day to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

SANTA FE, New Mexico– The deadline for Chaves County homeowners and renters who suffered uninsured or underinsured damage to their property, from the Oct. 19-20 storm and flooding, is 11:59 p.m. today.

Storm-impacted New Mexicans may apply in person at the state of New Mexico/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in the Roswell Mall, where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) program help applicants face to face. Highly trained specialists assist citizens through the recovery process, explaining the types of assistance available from FEMA, such as housing and other needs assistance.

This DRC is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Impacted citizens are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

FEMA’s IA program is designed to help New Mexicans with basic, critical needs such as a safe, sanitary, and functional place to live while Chaves’ residents look for a long-term or permanent housing solution. It is not designed to make residents whole and is not a substitute for insurance coverage. FEMA assistance cannot duplicate other sources of assistance.

FEMA provides funds paid directly to eligible individuals and households. Financial Housing Assistance may include rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair assistance, and replacement assistance.

Applying for Help is Free

If you are unable to apply in person, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or use the FEMA mobile app. Help is available in most languages.

This is what you will need when you apply:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you are unable to locate important documentation, FEMA will help you identify other ways to verify this information.

To view an American Sign Language (ASL) video about how to apply visit How to Apply for Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on the Chaves County recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4843. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and facebook.com/femaregion6.