Chasing Dreams and Truths: Jim Oleson’s It Will Take A War Portrays a Nation on the Brink of Change

SCOTTDALES, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his new novel, It Will Take A War , author Jim Oleson takes readers on an intriguing journey through early American history from 1820 to 1860. This was a time of great change and conflict, and Oleson tells the story of three young friends facing the challenges of their era.Jim Morgan dreams of making a fortune on the vast rivers of the West, navigating the exciting but dangerous world of steamboats. But as he pursues his goals, he discovers that opportunity often comes with unexpected risks.Jacob Hicks is deeply committed to ending the practice of slavery, and he has dedicated his life to this cause. He becomes involved with a young woman named Little Bird, who has escaped slavery with his help. Now in the North, she teaches at a school for poor girls, but her past is shrouded in mystery. What did she experience before her escape, and how will her story unfold?The backdrop of their lives includes the tragic Indian Removal Act of 1836, a dark chapter in American history that forces Native Americans from their homes. Amid this turmoil, the political climate hints at an inevitable conflict, with whispers suggesting that “It would take a war” to address the deep issues of the time.It Will Take A War combines adventure, friendship, and the search for truth as Jim, Jacob, and Little Bird’s lives become intertwined. Oleson’s novel offers a captivating look at a pivotal time in American history, filled with mysteries waiting to be uncovered. Readers are invited to explore the secrets and struggles of these characters as they navigate a world on the brink of change.

