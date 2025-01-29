Collaborative Divorce Illinois Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Divorce With Respect Week2025, members of Collaborative Divorce Illinois will be offering free, 30-minute consultations for those interested in learning more about their different divorce options. Divorce With Respect Weekwill be held March 3-9, 2025. This nationwide effort is designed to educate the public about the advantages of the Collaborative Divorce process as an out of court option for divorce. .“At Collaborative Divorce Illinois, we’re dedicated to helping couples find their way through the difficult process of divorce,” said Patrick Markey, president of Collaborative Divorce Illinois. “Our members are skilled divorce professionals that support families through every step of the divorce process.”Visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a member of Collaborative Divorce Illinois, where you will find a list of all participating professionals throughout the United States.Collaborative Divorce Illinois is a no-for-profit interdisciplinary group of divorce professionals, dedicated to helping Illinois couples separate with dignity and respect. Members include Illinois Collaborative Divorce attorneys, divorce coaches, child specialists, and financial advisors. Visit https://collaborativedivorceillinois.org/about-cdi/ to learn more about Collaborative Divorce Illinois

