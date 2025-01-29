Collaborative Divorce Illinois Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Collaborative Divorce Illinois is a no-for-profit interdisciplinary group of divorce professionals, dedicated to helping Illinois couples separate with dignity.

Our members are skilled divorce professionals that support families through every step of the divorce process.”
— Patrick Markey, president of Collaborative Divorce Illinois.
IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Divorce With Respect Week® 2025, members of Collaborative Divorce Illinois will be offering free, 30-minute consultations for those interested in learning more about their different divorce options. Divorce With Respect Week® will be held March 3-9, 2025. This nationwide effort is designed to educate the public about the advantages of the Collaborative Divorce process as an out of court option for divorce. .

“At Collaborative Divorce Illinois, we’re dedicated to helping couples find their way through the difficult process of divorce,” said Patrick Markey, president of Collaborative Divorce Illinois. “Our members are skilled divorce professionals that support families through every step of the divorce process.”

Visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to book a free consultation with a member of Collaborative Divorce Illinois, where you will find a list of all participating professionals throughout the United States.

Collaborative Divorce Illinois is a no-for-profit interdisciplinary group of divorce professionals, dedicated to helping Illinois couples separate with dignity and respect. Members include Illinois Collaborative Divorce attorneys, divorce coaches, child specialists, and financial advisors. Visit https://collaborativedivorceillinois.org/about-cdi/ to learn more about Collaborative Divorce Illinois

Charles Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Collaborative Divorce Illinois Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

Distribution channels: Education, Law, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Charles Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
Company/Organization
The Crouch Group
620 W Hickory
Denton, Texas, 76201
United States
+1 940-383-1990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
The Caring Congregation To Host National Care Ministry Webinar
Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025
St Louis Collaborative Family Law Association Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025
View All Stories From This Author