Attorney General Bonta Announces New Regional Human Trafficking Task Force in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta together with Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester and the Unites States Department of Homeland Security today announced the official launch of the Sacramento Regional Human Trafficking Task Force (SR HTTF). This announcement signifies the formation of the third team within the California Department of Justice (DOJ) dedicated to combating human trafficking. These teams are situated in the greater San Diego and Fresno areas, and now in Sacramento. They have already made significant strides across the state, collaborating with law enforcement to disrupt human trafficking operations and protect children from criminal exploitation, resulting in 707 arrests and assistance extended to nearly 800 victims.



“The objective of this task force is to use our shared intelligence to increase the total number of human trafficking investigations and prosecutions within the Sacramento area, to hold perpetrators of human trafficking accountable, and support survivors along the way,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “It is vital that we carry out our goal in a manner that is trauma-informed and culturally competent. That’s why our task force members receive specialized training and experience to appropriately handle these cases with the sensitivity, compassion, and the care they deserve. I am thankful for these strong partnerships in Sacramento and look forward to all that we can accomplish when we work together.”

“As we recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, I’m proud to announce the new Sacramento Regional Human Trafficking Task Force to protect children and young adults from human trafficking and sex exploitation in our community," said Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho. “This collaborative effort with the California Attorney General’s Office, Sacramento Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations is based on our shared mission that no child or adult will live in fear of being a victim of sexual or labor exploitation.”



"The Sacramento Police Department stands unwavering in the fight against human trafficking—a crime that strips victims of their freedom, dignity, and humanity," said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester. "This is why our partnership with the Sacramento Regional Human Trafficking Task Force is so critical. By working alongside our local, state, and federal partners, we are attacking this crisis from every angle—relentlessly pursuing traffickers, rescuing and empowering survivors, and making our communities safer."

“When law enforcement agencies unite and focus their collective strength to investigate human trafficking it sends a strong message – we will uncover hidden truths and will bring those responsible for these horrific acts to face justice,” said Tatum King, special agent in charge for HSI San Fransisco. “HSI San Fransisco is a proud member of this newly formed human trafficking taskforce and we look forward to working alongside our partners.”



The DOJ is proud to be a partner with the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations in this task force. The mission of SR HTTF is to effectively enforce state and federal laws against all forms of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children and adults. Human Trafficking is the exploitation by force, fraud, fear, or coercion of vulnerable people, for mandatory labor, domestic servitude, or commercial sex operations.



The CA DOJ Victims’ Services Unit (VSU) works in conjunction with victim service providers and all across the state to provide victim-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally-sensitive support services to all crime victims, including underserved, at-risk, underrepresented, and vulnerable populations. More information about VSU is available at oag.ca.gov/victimservices or by calling (877) 433-9069 or visiting oag.ca.gov/victimservices/contact.



If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking is available here.

