Crystal Gix Appears in Star-Studded Film No Address Set to Premiere Nationwide

Crystal Gix, photographed by Jamaal Murray

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Crystal Gix is thrilled to be part of the highly anticipated film No Address, which sheds light on the homelessness crisis in America. The film is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on February 28, 2025, and was filmed in Sacramento, CA.No Address features a stellar ensemble cast, including Grammy-winning artist Ashanti (John Tucker Must Die), Golden Globe nominee Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation), Lucas Jade Zumann (Anne with an E), and Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor). Crystal Gix plays a role in this compelling story that explores the humanity and challenges of those experiencing homelessness.“This film brings an important issue to the forefront, and I’m honored to contribute to a project that raises awareness and encourages empathy,” Gix shared.Crystal Gix, originally from Oakland, CA, has always been drawn to impactful storytelling. She has appeared in acclaimed television series such as Station 19 (ABC) and Twenties (BET). Her portfolio also includes numerous national commercials, with campaigns for Tampax and Toyota currently airing.No Address is directed by Julia Verdin and produced by a team dedicated to addressing homelessness through the power of film. The movie combines powerful storytelling with a star-studded cast to inspire meaningful conversations about this critical issue.For interviews, bookings, or more information about Crystal Gix’s role in No Address, please contact press@crystalgix.com or 818-394-0273.About Crystal GixCrystal Gix is an actress making her mark in Hollywood with roles in film, television, and national commercials. She has appeared in projects like Station 19 (ABC) and Twenties (BET) and is part of the cast of the upcoming film No Address. Known for her passion for storytelling that inspires and uplifts, Crystal continues to rise as a talent to watch in the entertainment industry.

