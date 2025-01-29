New No-Cap, Self-Dispensing Gable-Top Carton Available from Carton Service CSI

A no-cap, self-dipensing gable-top carton

Carton Service CSI, now offers a cap-free, self-dispensing paperboard gable-top packaging - can be used for soap, lubricants (like motor oil), and eggs.

We intend to be sustainability packaging leaders and innovators into our next generation of Carton Service” — Reid Lederer

SHELBY, OH, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Sustainable Packaging Maker Continues to Innovate

New Patent Pending Has a Cap-Free Solution For Gable-Top Cartons

– Leading CPG, food and pharmaceutical packaging supplier Carton Service CSI, is now offering a cap-free solution for paperboard gable packaging. Increasingly, this packaging is used for unusual contents such as soap, lubricants (like motor oil), and eggs. Most companies want to reduce their packaging use of non-renewable resources and this particular packaging type features a perforated opening to dispense the container contents.

Specifically designed for use in wet environments, this container is shower-friendly and water-resistant. Depending on the contents, the opening can be modified for easy pourability. This is one of only several patents the company holds for many eco-friendly packaging choices. The company also has the following trademarks: Cartons4REarth®, Cups4REarth® and Tubs4REarth®, a line of paper-based food and beverage containers.

“We wanted to create packaging brands that would communicate to liquid food, health and beauty customers that there are more sustainable packaging choices available,” said Lederer. “We intend to be sustainability packaging leaders and innovators into our next generation of Carton Service.”

###

About Carton Service:

Carton Service CSI, LLC has been delivering quality folding cartons via offset and flexographic printing to customers since 1926. We competitively serve small- to large-quantity runs, and maintain expertise in windowed gable-top cartons, UV printing and UV coating production, inline vision systems, and quality operating system procedures. Our in-house design and packaging structure teams are available to help you get your product to market, providing mockups for retail line reviews and presentations.

We also handle specialty converting applications, including security tags, milk and foil stock converting, embossing, and direct contact food carton production. All our services are conveniently carried out under one roof for ensured quality control and responsiveness.

For more information about Carton Service and our sustainable packaging solutions, please visit our website www.CartonService.com.

More about the Carton Service CSI Sustainability Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.