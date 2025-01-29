Filmmaker Darren Wilson Announces New Project, Night/Light

Night/Light is a new series from acclaimed filmmaker, Darren Wilson. It will highlight positive and uplifting stories from around the world.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed filmmaker Darren Wilson, known for his compelling and thought-provoking faith-based storytelling, has announced his latest project, Night/Light. This ambitious new series explores themes of faith and the supernatural in a way that only Wilson can deliver.The main idea of Night/Light is to provide viewers with what Wilson calls "an oasis in the desert" for people who are sick and tired of the darkness of our culture and the fear mongering of our mainstream media. Night/Light will be a destination for people who want to watch short, meaningful, and uplifting stories that remind them that God is still moving and doing wonderful things in the world today. It will be a combination of stories filmed by Wilson and stories curated from trusted ministries, as well as stories pulled from appropriate content on the web.To bring Night/Light to life, Wilson has launched an Indiegogo campaign, inviting audiences and supporters to participate in the creation of this groundbreaking series. The campaign can be found here: Indiegogo - Night/Light "This project is unlike anything I've ever done," says Wilson. "With Night/Light, I’m diving into deep, meaningful storytelling that reminds people that God is still in control and still working and moving today. I can’t wait to see this vision come to life with the support of my incredible community. Some of these stories are going to blow your mind."Fans and supporters can contribute to the campaign and gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content, special perks, and more.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: Email: pr@wanderlustproductions.netAbout Darren WilsonDarren Wilson is a renowned filmmaker best known for films such as Finger of God, Father of Lights, the *Holy Ghost trilogy, *and The God Man. Through his work, he has continuously pushed boundaries in faith-based storytelling, captivating audiences worldwide.

Night/Light Promo

