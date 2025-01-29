Clutch Security Raises $20M Series A to Cement Its Leadership in Non-Human Identity Security

Clutch Security Logo

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch Security, the pioneer in Non-Human Identity (NHI) security, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series A funding, bringing total funding raised to $28.5 million. The round was led by SignalFire, with participation from current investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Merlin Ventures. This substantial funding comes less than a year after Clutch began building its groundbreaking platform and will fuel the company’s growth in go-to-market (GTM) efforts, R&D, and product innovation.The Growing Need for NHI SecurityThe cybersecurity ecosystem is undergoing a seismic shift. While traditional security solutions focused on human identities, attackers are now increasingly targeting NHIs—API keys, service accounts, tokens, secrets, and certificates—which form the backbone of modern IT and automation. This shift has been accelerated by the rapid adoption of agentic AI in the enterprise, which relies heavily on NHIs to drive innovation and efficiency.Cloud services, DevOps automation, and AI advancements have led to a surge in NHIs, often scattered across Cloud, SaaS, and on-premise environments, and holding elevated privileges. This growth has resulted in limited visibility, weak lifecycle management, and challenges in risk mitigation, posture control, and timely detection and response to NHI-based incidents—any of which could have severe consequences to an organization. Managing machine identities was listed in the GartnerTop Trends in Cybersecurity for 2025 report, which states: “It’s no surprise that cybersecurity is increasingly focusing on managing identities — and machine identities specifically.” In our view, this underscores the critical priority of securing NHIs to enable enterprises to scale securely and confidently.Clutch Security’s Universal NHI Security Platform provides a unified view of all NHIs across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. Through detailed Identity Lineage™, the platform tracks the origin, ownership, storage, usage, and access of NHIs, empowering security teams with complete context. It ensures comprehensive governance, advanced risk prioritization, actionable remediation playbooks, and real-time anomaly detection, all designed to minimize incident impact and reduce the attack surface.Clutch’s Zero Trust approach validates every NHI usage in real time, addressing exploitable gaps left by static credentials and secret rotation policies. By championing ephemeral credentials and dynamic security controls, Clutch ensures that even exposed credentials are rendered useless to attackers. Beyond security, this approach enhances operational efficiency, reducing reliance on IT and engineering teams while enabling security teams to work independently and focus on strategic initiatives, and allows engineering teams to ship code.“Our unique Zero Trust approach to NHI security has resonated deeply with enterprise customers,” said Ofir Har-Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Clutch Security. “This funding is a testament to the outstanding traction we’ve seen, the trust we’ve built, and the growing recognition that NHI security is no longer optional—it’s critical. We’re excited to continue scaling our team and our impact.”Industry Recognition and Thought LeadershipClutch Security’s platform is trusted by leading enterprises across diverse industries, with particular traction in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors as well as technology vendors. Many of Clutch’s customers operate within complex IT environments and maintain a heavy cloud footprint. Clutch empowers them to secure and manage their rapidly growing ecosystem of NHIs effectively.“Enterprises are finally recognizing NHIs as the foundation of their digital ecosystems, yet they lack the tools to manage and secure them proactively,” said Jonathan Lim, Partner at SignalFire. “Clutch Security empowers security and IT teams to protect the entire NHI lifecycle through a unique Zero Trust approach, while driving the adoption of ephemeral identities. With visionary technology and exceptional execution, Clutch is redefining the field, and we’re proud to support them in this critical mission.”Scaling for Growth and InnovationThe $20M Series A round underscores the urgency of securing NHIs and reflects the market’s confidence in Clutch’s ability to lead this charge. With this funding, Clutch will expand its GTM team to accelerate customer adoption, invest in R&D and product innovation to further enhance its platform, and scale its workforce to support its growing enterprise customer base."What Clutch has achieved in such a short time is remarkable - they're not just building a groundbreaking platform, they're reshaping the entire industry," said Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "Their work is already pushing cybersecurity forward in meaningful ways, and as enterprises start embracing agentic AI, I believe Clutch will be transformative. They have an incredible team that's perfectly positioned to lead this shift."About Clutch SecurityClutch Security revolutionizes Non-Human Identity security for modern enterprises. Its Universal NHI Security Platform provides unmatched visibility, context, and protection for NHIs—API keys, secrets, tokens, service accounts, and certificates—across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, and CI/CD pipelines. Built on a Zero Trust foundation, Clutch empowers organizations to mitigate risks, streamline governance, and proactively secure critical non-human assets.For more information, visit: www.clutch.security.

