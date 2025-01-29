Help Is Here: SCCC Offers Mental Health Support for Fire Impacted Angelenos

SCCC holds in person and virtual sessions.

SCCC is now accepting new clients, offering low-cost, trauma-informed mental health care via sliding-scale fees, virtual, and in-person sessions.

At SCCC, we believe mental health care is a right, not a privilege.” — Michael Koch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The devastating wildfires across California have left countless individuals grappling with profound loss, trauma, and uncertainty. Experts warn that the psychological impacts of these disasters can be long-lasting, putting many at risk for ongoing mental health challenges. In response, the Southern California Counseling Center (SCCC) , a trusted non-profit organization with nearly 60 years of service, announces it is now accepting new clients to address the rising demand for mental health support.“SCCC remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting those affected by the fires, as well as others seeking mental health care during these difficult times,” said Michael Koch, Executive Director of SCCC. “We believe mental health care is a right, not a privilege. We offer low-cost services on a sliding-scale fee basis, and both in-person and virtual sessions, ensuring that anyone in need can access our services without barriers.”SCCC’s team of pre-licensed therapists and paraprofessionals provide trauma-informed, culturally competent care to individuals, couples, families, and youth. Each year, the center serves over 3,000 clients, bridging the gap between mental health needs and resources to help build stronger, more resilient communities.How to Get Started:If you or someone you know has been impacted by the wildfires or is seeking mental health support, SCCC is here to help.Call for Information: (323) 937-1344By expanding capacity during this time of crisis, SCCC is dedicated to offering relief and hope to those navigating the emotional aftermath of the wildfires.About the Southern California Counseling Center (SCCC)Since 1966, SCCC has been a leader in providing accessible, trauma-informed mental health care to communities throughout California. Guided by the belief that mental health care is a right, SCCC offers sliding-scale services, including options for low-cost or free care, and comprehensive training programs to empower future mental health providers. Each year, the center impacts thousands of individuals, championing resilience and reducing mental health stigma statewide.Take the first step toward healing today. Learn more at http://sccc-la.org

