Juneau Jury Convicts Andrew Jamestown of Assault

January 24, 2025

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Today, a Juneau jury convicted 32-year-old Andrew Jamestown on one count of Assault in the Third Degree.

At trial, the evidence showed that on May 27, 2024, Jamestown struck S.S. in the face causing pain and injury to her left eye. S.S. had visible signs of redness and swelling on her left eye and cheek. This physical assault was witnessed. Jamestown has prior convictions for assault causing injury, making him recidivist under AS 11.41.220(a)(5).

Superior Court Judge Amy Mead presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for April 25, 2025. Jamestown faces up to 5 years of imprisonment. Assistant District Attorney Dylan Krueger prosecuted this case. This case was investigated by the Juneau Police Department; paralegal Laurine Araneta assisted with the trial.

